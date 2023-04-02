Alanis Morissette Joined by Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress and More for 'You Oughta Know' at 2023 CMT Awards

Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade were also part of the performance, which celebrated the 10-year anniversary of CMT's Next Women of Country campaign

By
Published on April 2, 2023 11:00 PM
Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Alanis Morissette perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alanis Morissette is here to remind you about the talented women in country music.

The seven-time Grammy winner joined forces with Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday to perform her 1995 hit "You Oughta Know" to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of CMT's Next Women of Country campaign.

Wilson, Wade, Edwards and Andress kicked off the song with a line each before Morissette — wearing a white T-shirt and flowing, sparkly black jacket with leather pants — eventually joined, and the women went on to blend their voices on the rest of the verses and choruses. As they performed, controlled flames burned behind them.

Check out PEOPLE's full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

Each artist who performed at the show alongside Morissette, 48, has previously been featured in the CMT Next Women of Country franchise. Edwards, 29, and Wade, 28, were part of the class of 2022, while Andress, 31, and Wilson, 30, were part of the class of 2019.

This year's CMT Women of Country class featured Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Catie Offerman, Georgia Webster, Julie Williams, Kasey Tyndall, Kimberly Kelly, MaRynn Taylor, Megan Moroney, O.N.E. The Duo, Pillbox Patti and Roberta Lea.

Morissette spoke to PEOPLE last year about the lasting impact of her third album Jagged Little Pill and how it opened the door for women to musically explore — and celebrate — darker, less-discussed subjects, including their own rage.

"I'm happy about the fact that, because I move a certain way on stage or sing a certain lyric, that it gives people permission… to feel all the stigmatized feelings: anger, sadness, depression, anxiety, ambivalence — all of these feelings that we're told not to feel," she said at the time.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are airing live at 8 p.m. on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

