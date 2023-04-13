HARDY, Lainey Wilson and Kane Brown Lead the Pack for 2023 ACM Awards Nominations

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell are also up for a number of trophies at the ACM Awards, which will air on Prime Video on May 11

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 13, 2023 11:00 AM
HARDY, Lainey Wilson , Kane Brown
HARDY; Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown. Photo: Getty (3)

The nominations are in for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards!

The annual show, hosted this year by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, announced the stars vying for trophies on Thursday, and the star-studded lineup includes heavyweights like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.

"Wait in the Truck" singer HARDY is the most-nominated artist of the night with seven nods, including song of the year and artist-songwriter of the year. He shares three of his nominations with Lainey Wilson, who is nominated for six awards.

Trailing them are Kane Brown, Combs, Lambert and Cole Swindell, who are each up for five different awards.

Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Miranda Lambert
Luke Combs; Cole Swindell; Miranda Lambert. Getty (3)

Lambert, who won the coveted Triple Crown Award last year, is up for female artist of the year for a record-breaking 17th time; this year's nomination pushes her past Reba McEntire's 16 nods in the category.

If either Combs or Stapleton take home entertainer of the year, they too will be Triple Crown winners, which means an artist has won entertainer of the year, new artist and artist of the year.

This year's show — featuring performances, collaborations and unexpected moments — will air live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11. It will stream for free on Amazon Freevee the next day.

See below for the full list of nominations.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Jordan Davis
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Priscilla Block
  • Megan Moroney
  • Caitlyn Smith
  • Morgan Wade
  • Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Zach Bryan
  • Jackson Dean
  • ERNEST
  • Dylan Scott
  • Nate Smith
  • Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

  • Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

  • Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

  • Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

  • Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

  • She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

  • 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

  • Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

  • She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

  • 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

  • wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

  • You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: P Tracy

  • She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

  • 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

  • wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

  • What He Didn't Do - Carly Pearce

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • Nicolle Galyon
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Chase McGill
  • Josh Osborne
  • Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

  • She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

  • Thinking 'Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

  • wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

