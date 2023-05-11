Lainey Wilson and Former NFL Player Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Make Their Couple Red Carpet Debut at 2023 ACM Awards

Over the past few months, the former football player posted several tweets praising the country star's music — and now, they're dating

By
Published on May 11, 2023 10:06 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309nh) Lainey Wilson and guest Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lainey Wilson has a "Heart Like a Truck" for Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

The country star marked her first red carpet with the former Pittsburgh Steelers player ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, and PEOPLE can confirm the pair is dating.

Wilson, 30, wore a flowing all-green look complete with a cape, feathered shoulders and her signature bell bottom pants paired with a green brimmed hat, while Hodges, 27, donned a casual blue suit with a white shirt, bolo tie and cream cowboy hat.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Guest and Lainey Wilson attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Over the past few months, Hodges posted several tweets praising Wilson's music. "Lainey Wilson damnnn she's so gooooood," he wrote on Twitter in April.

The same month, he responded to a tweet from iHeartCountry that featured photos of several country musicians alongside the question, "Whose DMs are you sliding into?"

"Lainey Wilson.. literally," wrote Hodges.

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Lainey Wilson. Jason Kempin/Getty

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

At the end of the month, Wilson and her band wore Steelers jerseys with Hodges' name and number on it during a performance — sending the athlete into a tailspin. "Did she really?!?! Y'all are lying !!!! @laineywilson holla at me !!!" he wrote, replying to a fan who informed him of the moment.

"This is me hollerin," Wilson responded, to which Hodges wrote back, "OH.MY.GOD hello."

"SHOOTIN MY SHOT !" Hodges also tweeted the same day.

In total, Wilson was up for six awards at this year's ACM Awards, including female artist of the year, album of the year for Bell Bottom Country, single of the year for "Heart Like a Truck" as well as song of the year, visual media of the year and music event of the year for "wait in the truck" with HARDY.

She took home female artist of the year, album of the year, visual media of the year and music event of the year.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Guest and Lainey Wilson attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson. Theo Wargo/WireImage

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, she spoke about all the success she's found as of late. "You know, I figured plenty of opportunities were gonna come my way just throughout my career," said the performer. "I didn't know that once I really got my feet up off the ground, that it was gonna be this many opportunities and look like this."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

Related Articles
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
All the Pregnant Couples on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion accept the Group of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Accepts 2023 ACM Awards Win with Cane 2 Months After Breaking Pelvis
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at 2023 ACM Awards
Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Reveal She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Luke Combs' Pregnant Wife Nicole Debuts Baby Bump on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidma
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Twin in Suits on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Their Looks!
Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Wears Plunging Gown for 2023 ACM Awards Date Night with Husband Brendan McLoughlin
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
See All the Best Dressed Stars on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
Jordan Davis, Kristen Davis
Jordan Davis' Pregnant Wife Kristen Shows Off Bump at 2023 ACM Awards Before Arrival of Baby No. 3
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Pregnant Kimberly Perry Makes Red Carpet Bump Debut at 2023 ACM Awards After Revealing Baby's Name
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Caitlyn Smith attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Caitlyn Smith Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell's New Fiancée Courtney Little Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 ACM Awards
PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth
All the Photos from Inside PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth! (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale
Jimmie Allen's Wife Alexis Posted About 'Chaos' and 'Third Parties' Before Assault Allegations Against Singer
Jimmie Allen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jimmie Allen's Former Manager Sues Him for Assault and Sexual Abuse amid Separation: Reports