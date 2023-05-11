Lainey Wilson and Former NFL Player Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Make Their Couple Red Carpet Debut at 2023 ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson has a "Heart Like a Truck" for Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

The country star marked her first red carpet with the former Pittsburgh Steelers player ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, and PEOPLE can confirm the pair is dating.

Wilson, 30, wore a flowing all-green look complete with a cape, feathered shoulders and her signature bell bottom pants paired with a green brimmed hat, while Hodges, 27, donned a casual blue suit with a white shirt, bolo tie and cream cowboy hat.

Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Over the past few months, Hodges posted several tweets praising Wilson's music. "Lainey Wilson damnnn she's so gooooood," he wrote on Twitter in April.

The same month, he responded to a tweet from iHeartCountry that featured photos of several country musicians alongside the question, "Whose DMs are you sliding into?"

"Lainey Wilson.. literally," wrote Hodges.

Lainey Wilson. Jason Kempin/Getty

At the end of the month, Wilson and her band wore Steelers jerseys with Hodges' name and number on it during a performance — sending the athlete into a tailspin. "Did she really?!?! Y'all are lying !!!! @laineywilson holla at me !!!" he wrote, replying to a fan who informed him of the moment.

"This is me hollerin," Wilson responded, to which Hodges wrote back, "OH.MY.GOD hello."

"SHOOTIN MY SHOT !" Hodges also tweeted the same day.

In total, Wilson was up for six awards at this year's ACM Awards, including female artist of the year, album of the year for Bell Bottom Country, single of the year for "Heart Like a Truck" as well as song of the year, visual media of the year and music event of the year for "wait in the truck" with HARDY.

She took home female artist of the year, album of the year, visual media of the year and music event of the year.

Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson. Theo Wargo/WireImage

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, she spoke about all the success she's found as of late. "You know, I figured plenty of opportunities were gonna come my way just throughout my career," said the performer. "I didn't know that once I really got my feet up off the ground, that it was gonna be this many opportunities and look like this."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.