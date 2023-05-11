Dolly Parton Pays Emotional Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd with A Cappella Song at 2023 ACM Awards

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her friends and fellow country stars Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd with an emotional a cappella performance at the 2023 ACM Awards.

The country star, who hosted the show alongside Garth Brooks, sang the hymn "Precious Memories" in honor of the late musicians, who both died in 2022.

Of Lynn, Parton, 77, called her "a hero and one of the most important, but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history."

"And of course Naomi and I, well, we're the same age, both real G.O.A.Ts, Capricorns, and we loved big hair," she said. "I still do. And we loved that makeup. But above all else, we loved each other."

Brooks then told Parton that her remembrance was "beautifully said."

"Tonight we lovingly remember all those we've lost in our country music family," he said. "And we promise to do our best to keep the circle forever unbroken in their memory."

Added Parton: "I agree with that."

Judd died by suicide in April 2022 at age 76, while Lynn died at age 90 in October.

Parton performed again during the show with a show-stopping final number that marked the live debut of her new single "World on Fire, which will appear on her upcoming rock album Rockstar.

She also kicked off the show earlier in the night with a NSFW joke about Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

After Parton brought a goat out on stage to poke fun at the popular acronym meaning "greatest of all time," she later gave it a new meaning after Brooks revealed that Parton was his "hall pass" — and that of Yearwood.

"I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing!" Parton quipped. "I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome!'"

"And I thought I couldn't love you anymore!" a modest Brooks responded.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.