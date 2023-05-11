Dolly Parton Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at 2023 ACM Awards

Country "G.O.A.T." and 58th Academy of Country Music Awards host Dolly Parton kicked off this year's ceremony with quite the joke.

While the popular acronym is commonly known to stand for "greatest of all time," Parton decided to share what she believes the phrase really means after Brooks used it to describe her during the country awards show on Thursday.

"Did I hear you say you were looking for a G.O.A.T.?" Parton said to her co-host Garth Brooks, even bringing out a sidekick to help her get her point across — and no, it was not Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood.

"I've got your G.O.A.T. right here!" Parton added, wheeling out a hot pink wagon containing a real-life goat in it onto the stage.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Adding of her co-host, Parton continued: "He changed the name of country music forever. In a flash, he became one of the biggest stars of all time."

"I think I speak for everybody — not just in Texas but around the world — when I say we will always love you," Brooks responded.

Then, the "9 to 5" singer took a cheeky turn with her monologue, joking that she heard she's not only a "hall pass" for Brooks, but one for Yearwood as well.

"I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing!" Parton quipped. "I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome!'"

"And I thought I couldn't love you anymore!" a modest Brooks responded.

Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks. Kevin Winter/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

Parton, 77, hosted the ceremony solo in 2000 and alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year, while this marks the first time Brooks, 61, has hosted an awards show.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the "Jolene" singer said in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

Parton will also perform a new single off her upcoming album Rockstar at the ceremony, which celebrates country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.