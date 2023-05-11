Dolly Parton Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at 2023 ACM Awards

Brooks referred to the country icon as the "G.O.A.T." during the show — and she wasn't shy about what the acronym really means in her eyes

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 08:57 PM
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Country "G.O.A.T." and 58th Academy of Country Music Awards host Dolly Parton kicked off this year's ceremony with quite the joke.

While the popular acronym is commonly known to stand for "greatest of all time," Parton decided to share what she believes the phrase really means after Brooks used it to describe her during the country awards show on Thursday.

"Did I hear you say you were looking for a G.O.A.T.?" Parton said to her co-host Garth Brooks, even bringing out a sidekick to help her get her point across — and no, it was not Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood.

"I've got your G.O.A.T. right here!" Parton added, wheeling out a hot pink wagon containing a real-life goat in it onto the stage.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Co-host Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty

Adding of her co-host, Parton continued: "He changed the name of country music forever. In a flash, he became one of the biggest stars of all time."

"I think I speak for everybody — not just in Texas but around the world — when I say we will always love you," Brooks responded.

Then, the "9 to 5" singer took a cheeky turn with her monologue, joking that she heard she's not only a "hall pass" for Brooks, but one for Yearwood as well.

"I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing!" Parton quipped. "I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome!'"

"And I thought I couldn't love you anymore!" a modest Brooks responded.

Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks. Kevin Winter/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

Parton, 77, hosted the ceremony solo in 2000 and alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year, while this marks the first time Brooks, 61, has hosted an awards show.

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the "Jolene" singer said in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

Parton will also perform a new single off her upcoming album Rockstar at the ceremony, which celebrates country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Jo Dee Messina, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Trisha Yearwood
Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Among Duet Performers at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell's New Fiancée Courtney Little Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Watch Dolly Parton and a 'Nervous' Garth Brooks Hilariously Get Ready to Host the 2023 ACM Awards (Exclusive)
Kane Brown, Dolly Parton and Keith Urban
Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Kane Brown and More Announced as 2023 ACM Awards Performers
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He'd 'Love to Transition' to Making Country Music: 'It's Just Brilliant Songs'
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Will Co-Host 2023 ACM Awards: 'Never Had the Chance to Work Together'
renee blair AMC'S 2023 EDIT https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pwz9wwga8j6j62q/AAAnD0_NeTj5urEV4blIVrOJa?dl=0
Renee Blair Is Pregnant! Country Singer Expecting Baby with Husband Jordan Schmidt (Exclusive)
Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Reveal She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards
Dolly Parton Press release photos credit Vijat Mohindr https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204547992998585
Dolly Parton Channels Her Inner 'Rockstar' on New Album — See the Iconic Track List!
Jordan Davis, Kristen Davis
Jordan Davis' Pregnant Wife Kristen Shows Off Bump at 2023 ACM Awards Before Arrival of Baby No. 3
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidma
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Twin in Suits on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Their Looks!
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Caitlyn Smith attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Caitlyn Smith Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards
Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Wears Plunging Gown for 2023 ACM Awards Date Night with Husband Brendan McLoughlin
14147169
Trisha Yearwood Selling Longtime Nashville Home She Calls 'My Sanctuary' for $4.5M — See Inside (Exclusive)
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Pregnant Kimberly Perry Makes Red Carpet Bump Debut at 2023 ACM Awards After Revealing Baby's Name
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Luke Combs' Pregnant Wife Nicole Debuts Baby Bump on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet