Cole Swindell's New Fiancée Courtney Little Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet

"It's hard to put into words how happy I am," Swindell, who's set to perform at the ceremony, told PEOPLE of the engagement earlier this week

By
Published on May 11, 2023 06:45 PM
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little are in engagement bliss!

The country star and his new fiancée walked the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet together on Thursday and shared a kiss as Little, 24, showed off her engagement ring.

Swindell, 39, proposed to Little on Sunday at the location of their first date — a farm north of Nashville, Tennessee — and she said yes. "It's hard to put into words how happy I am," he told PEOPLE earlier this week.

"I feel like I'm very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I've missed out on a lot of real-life moments," continued the "Never Say Never" musician. "I'm just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I'm the happiest I've ever been in all parts of my life."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309dx) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

A few weeks before the proposal, he spoke to Little's father about his intentions. "That's probably the most nervous I've ever been because he's such a great man," Swindell said of his soon-to-be father-in-law.

"I can't wait to be part of her family. She comes from a good one, and that's what made that so nerve-wracking. I can't imagine being a dad of a daughter and having that conversation," he continued.

The singer-songwriter considered popping the question in Dallas this week during festivities leading up to the ACM Awards, but he ultimately chose the farm because of their connection to the location. The couple's first date was Swindell's "Some Habits" video shoot — in which Little starred — and was shot on the farm.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little, engagement ring detail, attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Jason Kempin/Getty

"She recognized the location," he told PEOPLE. "She probably knew what was going on then. I took her hand and walked for what felt like a long time. It probably wasn't but a minute or so."

Swindell asked Little if she remembered the place, and he told her how special the location would always be to him.

"At that point, I couldn't wait any longer," he said. "I found a little spot right there off the side of the gravel drive in the field and hit a knee."

Swindell is up for four awards at this year's ceremony, including single of the year, song of the year and visual media of the year for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" as well as music event of the year for the song's remix with Jo Dee Messina, whose 1996 single "Heads Carolina, Tails California" is sampled in the hit.

The pair is set to perform the remix during the show, co-hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

Related Articles
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 ACM Awards
PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth!
All the Photos from Inside PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth! (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale
Jimmie Allen's Wife Alexis Posted About 'Chaos' and 'Third Parties' Before Assault Allegations Against Singer
Jimmie Allen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jimmie Allen's Former Manager Sues Him for Assault and Sexual Abuse amid Separation: Reports
Bailey Zimmerman
Bailey Zimmerman Turned Heartbreak into Music for Debut Album — 'Crying a Lot' in the Process (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He'd 'Love to Transition' to Making Country Music: 'It's Just Brilliant Songs'
Country singer Willie Nelson (L) and his wife Annie arrive at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards 23 February, 2000, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Willie Nelson Talks His 31-Year Marriage with Wife Annie D'Angelo: 'My Lover, Nurse, Bodyguard' (Exclusive)
Cassie McConnell and Charles Kelly
Lady A's Charles Kelley Says He Entered Rehab After Wife Cassie Planned to Meet with Divorce Attorney
Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Cuddle Up in New Couple Photo: 'You Cute'
Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Willie Nelson's Life and Career in Photos
Tish Cyrus Announces Engagement to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqn4AU1PFvg/?hl=en. Tish Cyrus/Instagram
Tish Cyrus Is Engaged to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'
Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Willie Nelson Turned 90 with a Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Celebs Who Came Out to Celebrate! (Exclusive)
Dolly Parton Press release photos credit Vijat Mohindr https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204547992998585
Dolly Parton Channels Her Inner 'Rockstar' on New Album — See the Iconic Track List!
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 04: Musician Kellie Pickler (R) and husband Kyle Jacobs attend the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Autopsy Confirms Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause of Death
Morgan Wallen Postpones Three Shows, ‘On Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’
Morgan Wallen Reveals 'Vocal Fold Trauma,' Delays Tour for 6 Weeks to Not 'Permanently Damage' Voice
Jo Dee Messina, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Trisha Yearwood
Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Among Duet Performers at 2023 ACM Awards