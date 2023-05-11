Cole Swindell's New Fiancée Courtney Little Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little are in engagement bliss!

The country star and his new fiancée walked the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet together on Thursday and shared a kiss as Little, 24, showed off her engagement ring.

Swindell, 39, proposed to Little on Sunday at the location of their first date — a farm north of Nashville, Tennessee — and she said yes. "It's hard to put into words how happy I am," he told PEOPLE earlier this week.

"I feel like I'm very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I've missed out on a lot of real-life moments," continued the "Never Say Never" musician. "I'm just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I'm the happiest I've ever been in all parts of my life."

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

A few weeks before the proposal, he spoke to Little's father about his intentions. "That's probably the most nervous I've ever been because he's such a great man," Swindell said of his soon-to-be father-in-law.

"I can't wait to be part of her family. She comes from a good one, and that's what made that so nerve-wracking. I can't imagine being a dad of a daughter and having that conversation," he continued.

The singer-songwriter considered popping the question in Dallas this week during festivities leading up to the ACM Awards, but he ultimately chose the farm because of their connection to the location. The couple's first date was Swindell's "Some Habits" video shoot — in which Little starred — and was shot on the farm.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Jason Kempin/Getty

"She recognized the location," he told PEOPLE. "She probably knew what was going on then. I took her hand and walked for what felt like a long time. It probably wasn't but a minute or so."

Swindell asked Little if she remembered the place, and he told her how special the location would always be to him.

"At that point, I couldn't wait any longer," he said. "I found a little spot right there off the side of the gravel drive in the field and hit a knee."

Swindell is up for four awards at this year's ceremony, including single of the year, song of the year and visual media of the year for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" as well as music event of the year for the song's remix with Jo Dee Messina, whose 1996 single "Heads Carolina, Tails California" is sampled in the hit.

The pair is set to perform the remix during the show, co-hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.