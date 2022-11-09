Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans for 'Love and Support' After Mom Naomi's Death at the 2022 CMAs

Wynonna Judd is feeling grateful for the country music community.

On Wednesday at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Wynonna presented the award for vocal duo of the year. Before presenting the award, however, she thanked fans for their support through a difficult period.

"In death there is life, and here I am," said Wynonna, 58, referring to the sudden death of her mom and musical partner Naomi in April. "Thank you for your love and your support."

She continued, "These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful. I am humbled and honored tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music. I have the opportunity of presenting the CMA award for duo, which mom and I won seven times."

Winners Brothers Osborne, vocal duo of the year for the fifth year in a row — then stepped onto the stage and praised Wynonna for her work and strength.

"To be here tonight and to be in the presence of Wynonna, while winning this award, will be one of the biggest highlights of my entire life," TJ Osborne said.

John — who told PEOPLE earlier Wednesday that he and wife Lucie Silvas are expecting twins — added, "It's an absolute honor. we've learned so much from you and your family."

In September, Wynonna sat down with PEOPLE for a cover story interview and opened up about her mother's death.

"I'll tell you what I know about death. In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously," she said at the time. "I feel joy and sorrow. I'm walking in paradox. I'm literally a walking contradiction. I feel joy. I feel pain. I feel light. I feel dark."

She also said that while she considered herself to be "pretty tough," she also has a "tender" side — and she's leaned on her "really wicked sense of humor," that she shared with Naomi, during this difficult time. At the same time, there are layers of grief that remain unpredictable.

"How am I coping? It depends on the [situation]," she explained at the time. "I'm on the phone talking and all of a sudden I'll just begin to weep. Then 10 minutes later, I'm making a dinner and I'm talking to my husband about our date night. Then my granddaughter comes and I cry some more. I cry a lot. That's OK… It doesn't mean it's a sign of weakness."

Next, Wynonna has recreated The Judds Farewell Concert — the now-legendary TV special that aired in 1991 — for national broadcast on CMT next March.

The 2022 CMAs will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and will air live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.