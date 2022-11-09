Luke Combs Wins the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year for the Second Time: 'A Dream Come True'

Luke Combs keeps winning!

The "When It Rains It Pours" singer was crowned entertainer of the year — for the second year in a row! — by hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at Wednesday's 2022 CMA Awards.

Upon accepting his awards, Combs, 32, expressed his gratitude to country music and his loved ones for the support he received throughout his career.

"Oh my goodness. I never, ever know what to say," he began his speech. "I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true, my beautiful, beautiful wife Nicole, our beautiful 4½-month-old son Tex at home right now. This is a dream come true. "

He also recognized other artists who were nominated alongside him, saying, "There is nobody in this category that doesn't deserve to be standing up here."

"And I am just so thankful to my team. Everybody that's been a part of this journey, everybody in this room, I owe so much to you. I love you so much. I just cannot believe this," he continued. "Thank you for country music, and let me tell you one more thing about tonight. This is my fifth or sixth time at this award show, and country sounded more country than it has in a long time tonight."

Last year, Combs said he was at a "loss for words."

"Alan Jackson said my name twice just now!" Combs said at the time referring to the three-time entertainer of the year winner who presented the award. "But I honestly don't know what to say. I have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now."

He continued, "I just want to thank everybody in this room. The fans, every artist in this room, every single person that was nominated for this award this year and every year before deserves to win this. I don't deserve to win it. But I'm sure as hell glad that I did!"

Combs was nominated for the award this year against Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

Aside from his entertainer of the year nomination, the country star was also nominated for male vocalist of the year and album of the year for Growin' Up which he won.

In September, the singer announced the dates and opening acts for his upcoming 2023 world tour, which will see him perform 35 shows in 16 countries on three different continents, via Instagram.

The tour kicks off on March 25 in Arlington, Texas, and Combs will perform shows in cities including Nashville, Detroit and Chicago before concluding the U.S. leg with a show in Philadelphia on July 29. He'll then play a string of concerts across Oceania through the end of August.

At the end of September, Combs will launch a European leg of concerts, followed by several UK dates before the tour wraps in late October.

Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will join Combs as supporting acts for the U.S. leg of the tour, while Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will open shows in New Zealand and Australia.

The 2022 CMAs aired live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.