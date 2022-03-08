The Biggest Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards
From host Dolly Parton's zingers to the night's most epic performances, here's what you missed at the 2022 ACM Awards
Dolly Parton Jokes About Her Eye-Catching Outfit
"I'm just hoping nothing punctures me," Parton joked of her shiny outfit after telling the crowd that she had a run in with a disco ball before coming out on stage to host the 2022 ACM Awards.
Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett Open the Show with 'Viva Las Vegas' and 'Let's Go to Vegas'
Allen sang a countrified version of the Elvis classic about the party town, followed by Barrett's rendition of "Let's Go to Vegas" by Faith Hill to open the show, before the two eventually came together for a little mash-up.
Ashley McBryde Sings Backup for Eric Church
Church's had a special guest help him out on backup vocals for his ACM Awards performance: country singer Ashley McBryde. McBryde eventually came front and center to sing "Heart on Fire" to close out Church's medley of hits.
Brothers Osborne Spread the Love
When Brothers Osborne won duo of the year, they were sure to show love to: John to his wife Lucie Silvas, to his new puppy, Django, and the brothers' mom and dad and several others for their support; while TJ told boyfriend Abi Ventura that he loved him during his brief speech.
Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton Perform Together
Ballerini joined the country legend to show off their "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" on stage at the 2022 ACM Awards.
"Just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the @acmawards 👯♀️😍🤠👑😭✨" Ballerini posted to her Instagram earlier this week.
BRELAND Took Us All to Church
BRELAND got the crowd (and an assortment of gospel singers) on their feet when he performed "Praise the Lord," with an assist from Thomas Rhett.
Carrie Underwood Made a Grand Entrance
The country star took a cue from The Wizard of Oz when she arrived for her performance of "If I Didn't Love You" alongside Jason Aldean by floating in on a bubble.
Kelly Clarkson Paid Tribute to Dolly Parton
The singer honored Dolly Parton with a beautiful rendition of her iconic song, "I Will Always Love You."
Parton said after the performance that Whitney Houston — who covered the song for the 1992 film The Bodyguard — would have been proud. She added, "I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off."