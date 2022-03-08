The Biggest Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards

From host Dolly Parton's zingers to the night's most epic performances, here's what you missed at the 2022 ACM Awards

By Andrea Wurzburger March 07, 2022 10:22 PM

Dolly Parton Jokes About Her Eye-Catching Outfit

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"I'm just hoping nothing punctures me," Parton joked of her shiny outfit after telling the crowd that she had a run in with a disco ball before coming out on stage to host the 2022 ACM Awards. 

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett Open the Show with 'Viva Las Vegas' and 'Let's Go to Vegas'

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Allen sang a countrified version of the Elvis classic about the party town, followed by Barrett's rendition of "Let's Go to Vegas" by Faith Hill to open the show, before the two eventually came together for a little mash-up.

Ashley McBryde Sings Backup for Eric Church

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Church's had a special guest help him out on backup vocals for his ACM Awards performance: country singer Ashley McBryde. McBryde eventually came front and center to sing "Heart on Fire" to close out Church's medley of hits.

Brothers Osborne Spread the Love

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

When Brothers Osborne won duo of the year, they were sure to show love to: John to his wife Lucie Silvas, to his new puppy, Django, and the brothers' mom and dad and several others for their support; while TJ told boyfriend Abi Ventura that he loved him during his brief speech.

Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton Perform Together

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ballerini joined the country legend to show off their "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" on stage at the 2022 ACM Awards. 

"Just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the @acmawards 👯‍♀️😍🤠👑😭✨" Ballerini posted to her Instagram earlier this week.

BRELAND Took Us All to Church

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

BRELAND got the crowd (and an assortment of gospel singers) on their feet when he performed "Praise the Lord," with an assist from Thomas Rhett.

Carrie Underwood Made a Grand Entrance

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The country star took a cue from The Wizard of Oz when she arrived for her performance of "If I Didn't Love You" alongside Jason Aldean by floating in on a bubble. 

Kelly Clarkson Paid Tribute to Dolly Parton

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The singer honored Dolly Parton with a beautiful rendition of her iconic song, "I Will Always Love You." 

Parton said after the performance that Whitney Houston — who covered the song for the 1992 film The Bodyguard — would have been proud. She added, "I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off." 

By Andrea Wurzburger