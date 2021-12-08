Blake Shelton performed his song "Come Back as a Country Boy" at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton Performs and Wins at 2021 People's Choice Awards: These 'Mean the Most to Me'

Blake Shelton brought a little country to the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

On Tuesday, the singer, 45, performed "Come Back as a Country Boy" at the awards show and had the crowd singing along.

"I swear, the longer I go on the more I realize that all these award shows, the fan-voted awards are the ones that mean the most to me," he said after while accepting the award for county artist of the year.

Shelton was among a star-studded performance line-up at the award show, hosted by Kenan Thompson, which also included H.E.R. and Christina Aguilera.

"Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane," Shelton said. "I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything."

He then thanked his fans, adding that while he doesn't "spend a lot of time on social media anymore," but when he does, he sees their outpouring of support. 2020 was the second year in a row that his fans voted him the top country honor at the People's Choice Awards.

On Monday, Shelton appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about his summer wedding to Stefani, 52, and joked that he already proved the critics right by being a "lazy" husband for not lending a hand with the wedding planning.

"At one point, I was saying in an interview, 'We're letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.' And then some writer wrote, 'Well, oh, look, he's already a lazy deadbeat husband,' " Shelton said, before joking, "But the truth is: I am."

"What do I know about that stuff?" he added, referring to wedding planning. "Of course it was her and her vision. And all I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani, I mean, my God. The greatest gig I've ever had."