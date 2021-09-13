Kacey Musgraves Performs Fiery World Premiere of 'Star-Crossed' at 2021 MTV VMAs

Kacey Musgraves has made her MTV Video Music Awards debut!

On the heels of her latest album's release, the country star, 33, delivered the world-premiere performance of her song "Star-Crossed" on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Musgraves — who wore a white dress — seemingly channeled 1996's Romeo + Juliet as she sang the emotional track surrounded by candles and neon hearts with swords through them, before a giant heart behind her was set on fire.

Musgraves was spotted jumping up and down and high-fiving her band as soon as her performance wrapped.

Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves | Credit: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Musgraves' fourth album Star-Crossed, the follow-up to 2018's album of the year Grammy-winning LP Golden Hour, was released on Friday along with the 50-minute visual accompaniment, Star-Crossed: The Film, streaming now on Paramount+.

The new LP is comprised of 15 songs and is described as being "structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts," that tells "an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing" following Musgraves' divorce from her ex-husband Ruston Kelly, whom she split from last year after two years of marriage.

VMA Arrivals Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Musgraves isn't the only star representing country music at this year's VMAs. Kane Brown Brown is the only country artist who received a nomination for the awards show in the video for good category for "Worldwide Beautiful."

Also performing at the show are Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots.

Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves | Credit: Adrienne Raquel

The Foo Fighters will make their return to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2007 when they receive the first-ever Global Icon Award.