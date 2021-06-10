Rain on Stage, Country Campfires and More Photos of the One-of-a-Kind Performances at the 2021 CMT Awards
When it rains, it pours ... right on stage at the 2021 CMT Awards!
The Rainy Rendition of 'I Quit Drinking'
Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein of LANY got swept up in a storm of emotion when they performed "I Quit Drinking" and ended the ballad with a storm on stage.
Lady A's Empowering Anthem
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A performed "Like a Lady," welcoming Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell for an empowering collaborative moment featuring The Shindellas on backup. Ell - currently recovering from a broken foot - joined the crew after Gabby Barrett bowed out, citing "personal circumstances."
Miranda's Cool Campfire Song
It's lit! The campfire, that is. Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall performed "Tequila Does" while sitting in front of a campfire, Lambert in a maroon hat and beige fringe leather jacket.
H.E.R. and Chris and Their Rockin' Duet
Stapleton was joined by H.E.R. for a moving performance of the songstress's "Hold On." The pair gave the song a bluesy spin as they rocked out on their guitars.
This Show of Friendship
Mickey Guyton was joined by Gladys Knight and BRELAND for a performance of "Friendship Train," which earned the three a standing ovation.
Carrie's Dreamy Collaboration
Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE delivered an ethereal performance of "I Wanna Remember" outdoors and in the round at the Bonnaroo Farm.
Luke Raising the Roof
Bryan delivered a sky-high performance of "Down to One" from the rooftop of Assembly Hall in Nashville.
A Performance Full of Flower Power
Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe performed "Lady Like" and "Like That" amidst a field of flowers.