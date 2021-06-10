Rain on Stage, Country Campfires and More Photos of the One-of-a-Kind Performances at the 2021 CMT Awards

When it rains, it pours ... right on stage at the 2021 CMT Awards! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
June 09, 2021 11:08 PM

1 of 8

The Rainy Rendition of 'I Quit Drinking'

Credit: John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein of LANY got swept up in a storm of emotion when they performed "I Quit Drinking" and ended the ballad with a storm on stage. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Lady A's Empowering Anthem

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A performed "Like a Lady," welcoming Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell for an empowering collaborative moment featuring The Shindellas on backup. Ell - currently recovering from a broken foot - joined the crew after Gabby Barrett bowed out, citing "personal circumstances." 

3 of 8

Miranda's Cool Campfire Song

Credit: John Shearer/getty

It's lit! The campfire, that is. Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall performed "Tequila Does" while sitting in front of a campfire, Lambert in a maroon hat and beige fringe leather jacket. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

H.E.R. and Chris and Their Rockin' Duet

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Stapleton was joined by H.E.R. for a moving performance of the songstress's "Hold On." The pair gave the song a bluesy spin as they rocked out on their guitars. 

Advertisement

5 of 8

This Show of Friendship

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Mickey Guyton was joined by Gladys Knight and BRELAND for a performance of "Friendship Train," which earned the three a standing ovation. 

6 of 8

Carrie's Dreamy Collaboration

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE delivered an ethereal performance of "I Wanna Remember" outdoors and in the round at the Bonnaroo Farm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Luke Raising the Roof

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Bryan delivered a sky-high performance of "Down to One" from the rooftop of Assembly Hall in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

A Performance Full of Flower Power

Credit: John Shearer/getty

Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe performed "Lady Like" and "Like That" amidst a field of flowers. 

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger