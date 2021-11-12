Luke Bryan Goes Goofy, Carly Pearce Gets Floored and 8 Other Things You Missed on the 2021 CMA Awards

The 2021 CMA Awards Show is a made-for-TV moment, but when the cameras weren't watching on Wednesday night, there was a whole other show playing out in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Here are 10 things you didn't see on TV:

CARLY'S COLLAPSES: Viewers saw an emotionally overwhelmed Carly Pearce drop to her knees onstage after she was announced as Female Artist of the Year, but the cameras failed to capture those knees buckling two more times before she even got to the stage. This was Pearce's identical reaction back in June when hero Dolly Parton shocked her with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry — another mind-blowing moment for the superstar-in-the-making. (With so many wonderful surprises coming Pearce's way lately, perhaps it's time for her to invest in a couple of knee braces?)

GOOFY LUKE: Viewers watched show host Luke Bryan comically undersell the performance of frequent foil Blake Shelton. "This next performer needs no introduction," Bryan drolly announced, "so therefore I'm not gonna give him one." He did finally, begrudgingly utter Shelton's name, and cameras showed Bryan solemnly turning to depart the stage before Shelton performed new single "Come Back as a Country Boy." But they missed Bryan then pivoting toward Shelton and trying to distract him (unsuccessfully) with a wild, faux-flash gesture.

TAKE A STAND: Country A-listers are a generous bunch, so some semblance of a standing ovation was doled out after every single performance. But it was clear on Wednesday night that not all standing O's are created equal. The most energetic and spontaneous ones were reserved for Lambert's raucous opening medley; Chris Stapleton's riveting "Cold"; and the trio of Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, who soared with Guyton's "Love My Hair." But perhaps the most anticipated event of the evening — Jennifer Hudson's appearance with Stapleton's support — drew the entire arena crowd to their feet before the first note and they never sat down. Hudson's all-stops-pulled-out performance of "Night Life" and "You Are My Sunshine" proceeded to earn that singular reaction.

2021 CMAs Credit: abc/getty

THE BEST ACCEPTANCE SPEECH YOU DIDN'T HEAR: Kelsea Ballerini was in absentia when the CMA Music Event of the Year award was handed out onstage before the show, so Jimmy Robbins, co-producer of Ballerini's collab with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown," stood in to accept the trophy. He took full advantage. "I never get to do this," he told the gathering crowd, "so I'll just say my wife is hot, and I love her."

Perhaps the most poignant intimate moment occurred between Russell Dickerson and Sarah Frei, the Utah teen who was honored for her spirit after losing both legs to a drunk driver last year. Once their segment ended, Dickerson reached down and gave her a long bear hug, and as her wheelchair was pushed offstage, the two departed hand in hand.

2021 CMA awards Credit: John Shearer/Getty

WHAT THEY DIDN'T DO: In years past, the stars got caught up in the selfie craze, snapping pics of each other as they mingled during commercial breaks. But few phones came out for that purpose on Wednesday night, though late in the evening, Keith Urban was spotted making an actual call from his seat. (Who else uses their phones for that?) The celebs also mostly spurned the tidy stacks of snacks waiting for them at each place setting. So what was in all those boxes? An assortment of cheeses, coldcuts, raw veggies, fresh fruit, crackers, chocolates and peppermint Life Savers. Maybe folks just weren't hungry — or maybe they just didn't want to get caught on camera munching a stalk of asparagus.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Morgan Wallen was banned from attending the show after he was caught on video making a racial slur earlier this year, and for TV viewers, his presence was hardly felt. A few distant shouts of "Morgan!" could be heard before Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon announced Chris Stapleton as the recipient of Album of the Year, the only category Wallen was nominated in. But the controversial singer's passionate fan base was out in full force in the audience, and they made sure he had a greater impact inside the arena. Cheers for his album were so loud that they completely drowned out the recorded announcement of its title and producers, and during one commercial break, one male fan let loose with a roaring "We want Morgan! We want Morgan!" that reached the arena's rafters.

VIRAL REACTIONS: The tables where the stars were seated seemed to be a nod to COVID social-distancing protocols, but otherwise, the pandemic held little sway over the evening's festivities. Everyone in the arena was required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to gain entrance, and though the off-camera audience was required to wear masks, few complied. Two of the most noticeable changes from years past: Seat warmers weren't employed to fill the empty chairs of temporarily absent stars. (The tables, though, made unoccupied seats less noticeable.) And unlike pre-COVID CMAs, this wasn't a packed house; empty seats were sprinkled throughout the lower tiers, and the third tier was half-full, perhaps a COVID side-effect.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: The broadcast ended a little after its scheduled time with Luke Bryan singing "I Don't Want This Night to End," but don't think the host turned off when the cameras did. Instead, Bryan ramped up, interrupting his singing — "I'm pretty sure we're not on TV anymore!" — as he waded into a crowd that was already grooving out to his performance. Bouncing back on stage, Bryan whipped off his jacket and shifted into full-concert mode — much to the everyone's delight — to finish the song with a showman's flourish.