TJ Osborne Kisses Boyfriend After CMAs Win 9 Months After Coming Out: 'Love Wins Tonight'

Brothers Osborne, comprised of siblings John and TJ Osborne, won vocal duo of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards

Brothers Osborne took home the prize for vocal duo of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday — and had their nearest and dearest on hand to help them bask in their win.

TJ Osborne, 36, celebrated before accepting the award by kissing his boyfriend Abi Ventura, while John Osborne, 39, shared a smooch with wife Lucie Silvas.

The moment was a milestone one for TJ, who publicly came out as gay in February.

"It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally," TJ said as he accepted his prize. "And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you."

As TJ exited the stage to a standing ovation, John chimed in to heap praise on both his brother and country music: "Give this boy a round of applause. We love this genre, we love the people, we love all of you so much."

Brothers Osborne are set to perform their song "Younger Me" at the CMA Awards, which TJ wrote about his experience coming to terms with his sexuality.

"This is an important message that I wish I could tell my younger self," TJ told the Associated Press. "The fact that we get to play a song that is so meaningful, particularly to myself, at a country music award show, it's one of those things that just kind of transcends the awards itself, money itself, fame."

The Maryland native added, "The biggest thing that bothered me was not that I was being recognized but it kind of gave the message that maybe people that are gay or LGBTQ aren't really that accepted in this state. While that may be true in certain areas of our stage, I don't feel like it is in Nashville. It's a very accepting city here."