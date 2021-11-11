"My beautiful date tonight! MOM!! #CMAawards," the male vocalist of the year nominee wrote on Instagram

Thomas Rhett Poses with Mom Paige at 2021 CMAs Red Carpet as Pregnant Wife Lauren Watches from Home

There's nothing sweeter than a mother-son moment!

On Wednesday, Thomas Rhett posed on the red carpet of the 2021 CMAs with his date — his mom Paige Lankford! The country singer, 31, wore a maroon suit and black t-shirt while Lankford, 51, shined in a sparkly black dress. (Rhett last brought his mother to the award show in 2014.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My beautiful date tonight! MOM!! #CMAawards," he wrote on Instagram with a photo from PEOPLE's photo booth.

On any other occasion, Thomas Rhett would typically show up with his wife Lauren Akins. However, this time around, Akins is set to deliver the pair's fourth baby any day now.

thomas rhett, mom paige Credit: ABC

Before the show, the mom-son duo had a little CMA pregame moment.

"Here at the CMAs tonight… like son like my mother. We're doing the wine and whiskey thing here," Rhett said on his Instagram Story as he held a bottle of whiskey while his mom showed off a bottle of wine. "Mom you look pretty!"

"Thank you!" replied Lankford with a smile.

2021 CMA Arrivals Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

At the show, Thomas Rhett was up for male vocalist of the year, and he is set to perform his single "Country Again."

Upon the announcement of his performance last week, Thomas Rhett tweeted he "Can't wait to return to the #CMAawards stage next Wednesday night!!"

In April, Thomas Rhett won the ACM Award for male artist of the year — which he previously took home in 2017.

Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett | Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

"This is absolutely unbelievable," Thomas Rhett said while accepting the award. "I just want to say thank you so much to the ACMs, this is absolutely incredible."

RELATED: Thomas Rhett Shares Whether He and Pregnant Wife Lauren Akins Want More Kids After Fourth Baby

He also gave a special shout-out to Akins, 32, along with their three daughters Willa, 6, Ada, 4, and Lennon, 21 months, and said "I love ya'll so much."

"It just feels incredible to be in this category, to be honest with you," he continued. "It's literally my heroes, sitting right here in these seats. So thank you Lord, we love you."

At the time, he was also up against Bentley, Church, Combs and Stapleton.