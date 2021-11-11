Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate Her Birthday in All-Black on 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet

The country singer and her husband posed together on the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet ahead of the award show on Wednesday, wearing all-black as Lambert celebrated her 38th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lambert opened the show with a medley of hits, including "Kerosene," "Mama's Broken Heart," "Bluebird," "Little Red Wagon," and the explosive closer "Gunpowder & Lead."

"I'll just say there's a lot of spice in it," Lambert told USA Today on the red carpet about her performance.

As for birthday festivities, McLoughlin shared a sweet tribute for the "most amazing wife."

"This world became such a better place with you in it," McLoughlin captioned a carousel of photos of the country queen. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out. I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily."

2021 CMA Arrivals Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Lambert celebrated her husband's 30th birthday last month with a series of photos on Instagram.

"Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today! Happy 30th Birthday @brendanjmcloughlinI love you so much ❤️," Lambert wrote in the caption. "I'm so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years! #30 #HappyBirthday."

"P.S. I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us! Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for! 🙋‍♀️🤠🍪🎂🍝," she added. Included in the post was a Boomerang of the former NYPD officer hugging a KitchenAid package.

RELATED VIDEO: Zac Brown Paid 14 Months' Worth of Salary to his Band Due to Tour Hiatus During Lockdown

Meanwhile, in August, the country star debuted her music video for the Telemitry Remix to "Tequila Does," a track that originally appeared on her 2019 album Wildcard. In the video, McLoughlin made a cameo in a few scenes and showed off his abs.

In May, the couple performed a karaoke version of the iconic Grease duet while celebrating the opening of Lambert's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina.

"Yall it's official.... @casarosanashville is open!! We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party!" Lambert wrote in a post filled with photos of herself and McLoughlin singing together.

Brendan McLoughlin and miranda lambert Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Credit: Brendan McLoughlin/ instagram

"Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on!" the country music star added.

In March, Lambert won her third Grammy Award for best country album and her husband expressed how proud he was of her.

"I could not be more proud of this wonderful woman I get to call my wife," he said at the time.

"Last night you continue to show the world how being true to yourself rewards you. Watching this album go from being just a thought to celebrating your Grammy victory was magical. I cannot wait to be a part of the future magic you create," the father of one concluded.

Lambert wed McLoughlin in secret in January 2019 at a farm near Nashville, Tennessee.