Country Music's Biggest Stars Are Arriving at the 2021 CMA Awards: See All the Photos from the Red Carpet
See Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and more arrive for country music's biggest night!
Jennifer Hudson
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Darius Rucker
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Mickey Guyton
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Little Big Town
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katy Perry
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Kelsea Ballerini
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Credit: ABC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Miranda Lambert
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carly Pearce
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Gabby Barrett
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Young
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Old Dominion
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alecia Davis
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emma Slater
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Rachel Smith
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russell & Kailey Dickerson
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Breland
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
HARDY & Caleigh Ryan
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan Sarandon
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thomas Rhett
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Lainey Wilson
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paul DiGiovanni & Katie Stevens
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennie Alley & Travis Nicholson
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Ed Pryor
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jacob Durrett & Ali Jayne
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Trahern
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Tenille Townes
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caroline Boyer & Luke Bryan
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Tyrrell & Hillary Scott
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Elle King
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Drew Parker
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Deana Carter
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kelli Cashiola & Dave Haywood
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ashley McBryde
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Caitlyn Smith
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caroline Jones
Credit: ABC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chelsea & Freddie Freeman
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Dan + Shay
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hayley Orrantia
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ingrid Andress
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Jason Aldean
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maddie & Tae
Credit: ABC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Naomi Cooke & Martin Johnson
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Scotty McCreery
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dulé Hill
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kane Brown
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Lisa Parigi & Lionel Richie
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Luke Combs
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vance Powell
Credit: ABC
Advertisement
Zachary Levi
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Credit: Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hayley & Tyler Hubbard
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Nicole Hocking
Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brittney Spencer
Credit: ABC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amy Grant
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Advertisement
Brothers Osborne
Credit: ABC
Advertisement