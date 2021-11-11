Country Music's Biggest Stars Are Arriving at the 2021 CMA Awards: See All the Photos from the Red Carpet

See Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and more arrive for country music's biggest night!  

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated November 10, 2021 09:54 PM

Jennifer Hudson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Darius Rucker

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Mickey Guyton

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Little Big Town

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Katy Perry

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Credit: ABC
Miranda Lambert

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Carly Pearce

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Gabby Barrett

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Chris Young

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Old Dominion

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Alecia Davis

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Emma Slater

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Rachel Smith

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Russell & Kailey Dickerson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Breland

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
HARDY & Caleigh Ryan

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Susan Sarandon

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Thomas Rhett

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Lainey Wilson

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Paul DiGiovanni & Katie Stevens

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Jennie Alley & Travis Nicholson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Ed Pryor

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Jacob Durrett & Ali Jayne

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Sarah Trahern

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Tenille Townes

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Caroline Boyer & Luke Bryan

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Chris Tyrrell & Hillary Scott

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Elle King

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Drew Parker

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Deana Carter

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Kelli Cashiola & Dave Haywood

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Ashley McBryde

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Caitlyn Smith

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Caroline Jones

Credit: ABC
Chelsea & Freddie Freeman

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Dan + Shay

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Hayley Orrantia

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Ingrid Andress

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Jason Aldean

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Maddie & Tae

Credit: ABC
Naomi Cooke & Martin Johnson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Scotty McCreery

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Dulé Hill

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Kane Brown

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Lisa Parigi & Lionel Richie

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Luke Combs

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Vance Powell

Credit: ABC
Zachary Levi

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

Credit: Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert
Hayley & Tyler Hubbard

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Nicole Hocking

Credit: John Shearer/Getty
Brittney Spencer

Credit: ABC
Amy Grant

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
Brothers Osborne

Credit: ABC
By Andrea Wurzburger