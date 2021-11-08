Meet the 2021 CMA Awards Presenters, Including Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker

The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Performers won't be the only ones bringing the star power to this year's CMA Awards!

Country music's biggest night announced a star-studded lineup of presenters on Monday, and the list includes country stars, athletes, actors and activists.

Joining them will be musicians Lauren Daigle, Amy Grant and Elle King, as well as Faith Fennidy, a young Black activist who inspired change after she was sent home from school when officials said her braids violated school policy.

Newly minted World Series champion Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves will also present, as will famed quarterback Kurt Warner and actor Zachary Levi, who will portray the athlete in the upcoming biopic American Underdog.

The 55th annual CMA Awards previously announced a slate of 20 performances that will round out the night.