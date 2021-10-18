"Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering," Bryan said

Luke Bryan Will Become First Solo CMA Awards Host in 18 Years at 2021 Ceremony: 'An Honor'

From American Idol to the CMA Awards!

On Monday, Luke Bryan announced that he will be hosting the 2021 CMA Awards "for the first time" as he also becomes the first star to host the awards show by themselves since 2003.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's an honor to announce I'll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!" Bryan, 45, tweeted. "Tune in to the live show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. Don't miss Country Music's biggest night! @CountryMusic"

The last person to host the awards show on their own was Vince Gill in 2003 — the last year he hosted the awards show during a 10-year solo hosting streak. (He also hosted the 1992 and 1993 ceremonies with Reba McEntire and Clint Black, respectively.)

"Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering," Bryan admitted in a press release.

"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down," he added.

Last year, the awards show was hosted by McEntire and Darius Rucker, while in 2019, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and McEntire held hosting duties.

This year, Bryan is also a nominee for his performance of "Buy Durt" with Jordan Davis. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the nominations list and are both up for the same five awards: entertainer, male vocalist, album, single and song of the year. (Church is the reigning entertainer of the year.)

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Bryan Reveals the Secret to His 14-Year Marriage with Wife Caroline: 'We Just Have a Ball in Life'

Following closely behind is Gabby Barrett who is up for new artist, female vocalist, single and song of the year. (Both single and song awards are for her hit "The Good Ones.") Also up for four awards are mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce.

"This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for Country Music," said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a press release about the nominations. "These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre."