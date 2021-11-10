The 2021 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday night

CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night

Country music's best and brightest are just about ready for their moment in the spotlight at the 2021 CMA Awards!

Now in its 55th year, the Country Music Association's annual awards show will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with a whopping 20 performances and Luke Bryan as host.

Many of last year's big winners — including entertainer of the year Eric Church and male vocalist of the year Luke Combs — are back to add even more hardware to their shelves, while newcomers like Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen are also looking to make a splash.

Here is everything to know about country music's biggest night, which will air on ABC.

Luke Bryan Will Host

Last year's show marked the first since 2008 that Carrie Underwood didn't serve as host, and this year will make history, too.

Bryan, 45, will assume his duties solo, making him the first person to do so since Vince Gill in 2003.

The American Idol judge, whose hit "Buy Dirt" with Jordan Davis is nominated for musical event of the year, said he thought long and hard before accepting the gig, as it comes with a load of responsibility.

Luke Bryan Luke Bryan | Credit: Robby Klein/ABC

"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down," he said in a statement.

It seems Bryan is confident he made the right choice, as he celebrated the show on Twitter Thursday, writing, "Tune in to the #CMAawards next Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC to watch me host AND perform. Let's have some fun."

Get to Know the Nominees

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are tied for the most nominations this year, with five apiece — and all in the same categories.

The country stars will go head-to-head in the entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, album of the year, single of the year and song of the year categories.

Following closely behind them with four nominations is Gabby Barrett, who is up for female vocalist of the year, single of the year, song of the year and new artist of the year.

Other famous faces also have multiple nominations under their belts: Ashley McBryde, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne are all nominated three times, while Dierks Bentley and Carly Pearce are each in the running for two trophies.

Who Is Performing?

Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton, Eric Church Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton, Eric Church | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/ Getty; Jason Davis/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

This year, the question is more like who isn't performing?

More than two dozen of the most popular names in country music will hit the stage for 20 different performances — including host Luke Bryan, who will sing his new single "Up."

Thomas Rhett will perform "Country Again," while Keith Urban will take the stage for "Wild Hearts," and Gabby Barrett for "The Good Ones."

With some help from BRELAND and HARDY, Dierks Bentley will sing "Beers on Me," and Zac Brown Band will unite the crowd with "Same Boat."

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood will team up for "If I Didn't Love You," while Old Dominion will perform "If I Was on a Boat That Day," and Chris Stapleton will get frosty with "Cold."

Eric Church will wax nostalgic with "Heart on Fire," and Kane Brown and Chris Young are on hand to pay tribute to their hometown pals with "Famous Friends."

Blake Shelton is slated to hit the stage for "Come Back as a Country Boy," while Jimmie Allen will sing "Freedom Was a Highway" and Dan + Shay will tackle "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will duet on "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and that's not even all — Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will also take the stage.

Who Is Presenting?

The CMAs will bring even more star power to the stage with an impressive lineup of presents.

Faith Fennidy, a young Black activist who inspired change after she was sent home from school when officials said her braids violated school policy, will also take the stage as will newly minted World Series champion Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves.

Famed quarterback Kurt Warner will present, and so will actor Zachary Levi, who is set to portray the athlete in the upcoming biopic American Underdog.

How Can I Watch?