Country Music Date Night! These Couples Lit Up the Red Carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards

What better place for a date night than a glitzy country music award show?

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated November 10, 2021 09:19 PM

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

turned the 2021 CMA Awards into date night, with Kidman looking gorgeous in a sleek, black cut-out gown, and Urban choosing a metallic jacket.

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

rocked the red carpet, with Underwood donning a bold metallic, one-sleeved gown. 

Brendan McLoughlin & Miranda Lambert

Credit: Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert

showed off their winning smiles together during their red carpet date night. 

Hayley & Tyler Hubbard

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

looked mellow in yellow and dapper in black as they snuggled in close on the red carpet. 

Luke & Caroline Bryan

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

hit the red carpet before Bryan hit the stage to host the awards. We are loving Boyer's dress, which is embellished with hearts. 

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

take matchy-matchy to a new level in their coordinating hot pink ensembles. 

Chris Tyrrell & Hillary Scott

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

looked romantic on the red carpet. Scott wore a pink gown, complete with sequins and flower appliqués, while her husband wore a deep maroon suit. 

Kelli Cashiola & Dave Haywood

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

also went for a matching look, wearing off-white outfits to the 2021 CMA Awards.

Russell & Kailey Dickerson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

looked glam in their red carpet get-ups, with Kailey wearing a black, off-the-shoulder gown with a little bling! 

Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

proved that birds of a feather sure do flock together as they posed together on the red carpet, he in a tone-on-tone outfit with bolo tie, she in a feathered mini.

HARDY & Caleigh Ryan

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

(who got engaged in Aug. 2021) brought a pop of color to the carpet. 

Jacob Durrett & Ali Jayne

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

looked chic in black ensembles. 

Jennie Alley & Travis Nicholson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

struck a pose together on the CMA Awards red carpet.

Paul DiGiovanni & Katie Stevens

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

cozied up on the red carpet. 

By Andrea Wurzburger