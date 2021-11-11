Country Music Date Night! These Couples Lit Up the Red Carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards
What better place for a date night than a glitzy country music award show?
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
turned the 2021 CMA Awards into date night, with Kidman looking gorgeous in a sleek, black cut-out gown, and Urban choosing a metallic jacket.
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
rocked the red carpet, with Underwood donning a bold metallic, one-sleeved gown.
Brendan McLoughlin & Miranda Lambert
showed off their winning smiles together during their red carpet date night.
Hayley & Tyler Hubbard
looked mellow in yellow and dapper in black as they snuggled in close on the red carpet.
Luke & Caroline Bryan
hit the red carpet before Bryan hit the stage to host the awards. We are loving Boyer's dress, which is embellished with hearts.
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale
take matchy-matchy to a new level in their coordinating hot pink ensembles.
Chris Tyrrell & Hillary Scott
looked romantic on the red carpet. Scott wore a pink gown, complete with sequins and flower appliqués, while her husband wore a deep maroon suit.
Kelli Cashiola & Dave Haywood
also went for a matching look, wearing off-white outfits to the 2021 CMA Awards.
Russell & Kailey Dickerson
looked glam in their red carpet get-ups, with Kailey wearing a black, off-the-shoulder gown with a little bling!
Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black
proved that birds of a feather sure do flock together as they posed together on the red carpet, he in a tone-on-tone outfit with bolo tie, she in a feathered mini.
HARDY & Caleigh Ryan
(who got engaged in Aug. 2021) brought a pop of color to the carpet.
Jacob Durrett & Ali Jayne
looked chic in black ensembles.
Jennie Alley & Travis Nicholson
struck a pose together on the CMA Awards red carpet.
Paul DiGiovanni & Katie Stevens
cozied up on the red carpet.