CMA Awards 2021: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

The 2021 CMA Awards are airing live on Nov. 10 from Nashville on ABC

Country music's biggest night is shaping up to be one exciting event!

On Wednesday evening, the 55th iteration of the Country Music Association Awards will be broadcasting live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be hosted by past CMA winner Luke Bryan.

The occasion marks Bryan's first time hosting the ceremony. The last person to host the awards show on their own was Vince Gill in 2003 — the last year he hosted the awards show during a 10-year solo hosting streak. (He also hosted the 1992 and 1993 ceremonies with Reba McEntire and Clint Black, respectively.)

Audience members in attendance were required to prove their full vaccination status against COVID-19 and wear appropriate face coverings throughout the evening, as Billboard previously reported.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney picked up the first two awards of the show, winning musical event of the year and music video of the year for "half of my hometown."

Ballerini — who posted tearful Instagram stories upon hearing the news Wednesday morning — said in a statement, "I'm so proud that my first two CMAs are for a song that represents my roots and also celebrates the dream that made me leave to chase it down. I remember growing up in Knoxville watching the CMAs…So this feels surreal and special to share this with so many of my songwriting friends, and my hometown hero Kenny Chesney. I can't think of a better moment to keep on my shelf forever."

"Growing up in East Tennessee, it's a deeper kind of home. You have to have lived it to really understand," added Chesney. "Kelsea knows that, knows how hard it is to leave to chase a dream like music. It's what made being part of "half of my hometown" so special! I know that feeling of everyone having an opinion, hating leaving all that love and needing to go out and find your place in the songs."

Looking to see who won in each category? Check out the complete list of CMA Awards winners below, which will be updated through the evening:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt "The Good Ones" – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin "Hell Of A View" – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce "One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce "Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR Award goes to Songwriter(s)

"Forever After All"

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford "The Good Ones"

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick "Hell Of A View"

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell "One Night Standards"

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde "Starting Over"

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni "Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

Producer: Martin Johnson "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young "half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

"Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

Director: TK McKamy "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

Director: Peter Zavadil "Gone" – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske "half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

"Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY