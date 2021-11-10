CMA Awards 2021: Check Out the Complete Winners List!
The 2021 CMA Awards are airing live on Nov. 10 from Nashville on ABC
Country music's biggest night is shaping up to be one exciting event!
On Wednesday evening, the 55th iteration of the Country Music Association Awards will be broadcasting live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be hosted by past CMA winner Luke Bryan.
The occasion marks Bryan's first time hosting the ceremony. The last person to host the awards show on their own was Vince Gill in 2003 — the last year he hosted the awards show during a 10-year solo hosting streak. (He also hosted the 1992 and 1993 ceremonies with Reba McEntire and Clint Black, respectively.)
Featuring show-stopping performances from Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett and many more, the show will also hand out various awards throughout the big night.
Audience members in attendance were required to prove their full vaccination status against COVID-19 and wear appropriate face coverings throughout the evening, as Billboard previously reported.
Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney picked up the first two awards of the show, winning musical event of the year and music video of the year for "half of my hometown."
Ballerini — who posted tearful Instagram stories upon hearing the news Wednesday morning — said in a statement, "I'm so proud that my first two CMAs are for a song that represents my roots and also celebrates the dream that made me leave to chase it down. I remember growing up in Knoxville watching the CMAs…So this feels surreal and special to share this with so many of my songwriting friends, and my hometown hero Kenny Chesney. I can't think of a better moment to keep on my shelf forever."
"Growing up in East Tennessee, it's a deeper kind of home. You have to have lived it to really understand," added Chesney. "Kelsea knows that, knows how hard it is to leave to chase a dream like music. It's what made being part of "half of my hometown" so special! I know that feeling of everyone having an opinion, hating leaving all that love and needing to go out and find your place in the songs."
Looking to see who won in each category? Check out the complete list of CMA Awards winners below, which will be updated through the evening:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
- "The Good Ones" – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
- "Hell Of A View" – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- "One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- "Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- 29 – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
- Heart – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- "Forever After All"
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
- "The Good Ones"
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
- "Hell Of A View"
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
- "One Night Standards"
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
- "Starting Over"
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- "Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
- "Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
- "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
- "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
- "half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Aaron Sterling, Drums
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- "Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
- "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
- "Gone" – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
- "half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy
- "Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- HARDY
The CMA Awards are broadcasting live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.