Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean Debut Live Performance of 'If I Didn't Love You' at 2021 CMAs

Talk about a powerhouse duo!

For the performance, Aldean wore an all-black ensemble, which was complemented by Underwood's dramatic black and smoky purple gown. As they sang, they stood in front of a smashed piano.

"If I Didn't Love You," which recently topped the Billboard Country Airplay charts, marks the first time that Underwood, 38, and Aldean, 44, have collaborated together. The song is featured on Macon, Aldean's upcoming 10th studio album, which is set for release on Nov. 12.

"Celebrating our 2nd week at #1 with "If I Didn't Love You". Big thanks to country radio for playing it and @CarrieUnderwood for taking the song to a whole new level," Aldean wrote on Twitter.

A longtime host of the CMA Awards, Underwood is nominated for entertainer of the year at this year's ceremony.

In a recent interview with Kelleigh Bannen on Today's Country Radio on Apple Music, Aldean reflected on what it's been like to collaborate with powerhouse female musicians like Underwood and Kelly Clarkson, whom he duetted with on "Don't You Wanna Stay" in 2010.

"I remember with 'Don't You Wanna Stay?' Kelly was actually my first choice for that song and I've just always been a fan of her voice. And then when you get on stage or in the studio and start trading vocals with them, it's like, man, you realize really quick that who the better singer in the room is, you know what I mean?" Aldean said.

"Those guys are amazing singers and really powerful and just a lot of range," he added. "It's really cool for me to get to work with people like that and sort of find my spot in the song to make my voice work with theirs and it's been great."