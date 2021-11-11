"I really didn't think this was gonna happen," Pearce said onstage as Ashley McBryde helped her through the emotional moment

Carly Pearce Cries as She Wins Female Vocalist at 2021 CMAs: 'This Means Everything'

It's an emotional night for Carly Pearce!

Pearce, 31, took the win for female vocalist of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday. Before her acceptance speech even started, the singer broke out in tears and remained speechless after saying she "really didn't think this was gonna happen."

After a few seconds, Ashley McBryde stepped in to help her fellow performer and said, "What she meant to say was, 'There's a lot of love, respect and admiration in this category.'"

Carly Pearce

After gathering herself, Pearce thanked God and her record label — and noted the difficulties she overcame in the past year.

"I've had just like a crazy year and I just want you guys to know that this means everything to me," said Pearce, who kissed her new beau Riley King before going onstage. "Country music saved me at a time that I needed it, and I just want you guys to know that this is all I've ever wanted in the entire world and I just hope you know that country music is all I love, so thank you so much."

carly pearce Credit: abc

Ahead of the award show, Pearce demonstrated her nostalgic feelings in a Twitter post, in anticipation of two nominations.

"5 years ago today, 'every little thing' was released. Today, I'm up for Female Vocalist of the Year & Album of the Year. Follow your dreams, y'all," she wrote.

The award for album of the year, however, went to Chris Stapleton.

During the show, Pearce hit the stage with McBryde for an emotional performance of their duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

In September, Pearce spoke to PEOPLE about her third album, 29, which reflects on a difficult year for the country star.

"I have accepted what has happened to me in my life, and I'm moving on," Pearce said at the time. "What you hear in this project is every stage of a relationship ending, the realization, the grief, the anger, the confusion ... I'm very much a situational writer, and as soon as I could see all of these songs, I saw the pieces that they represented, and I felt like it was finished."

Pearce was previously married to Michael Ray before finalizing her divorce in September 2020. She filed for divorce after eight months of marriage.

However, she is now dating former Major League Baseball player King — and when asked about King on PEOPLE (the TV show!) in May, Pearce stayed coy but did share, "All I will say is I'm happy. I'll tell you, I'm very happy about that."