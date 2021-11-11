The Best Moments from the 2021 CMA Awards

After it was announced that Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year, TJ Osborne celebrated by giving his boyfriend Abi Ventura a kiss before accepting the award.

The moment was a milestone one for TJ, who publicly came out as gay in February.

"It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally," TJ said as he accepted his prize. "And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you."

He later said on stage, "For many years I would watch this show, year after year and I always though how incredible it would be — I would dream of being up here on this stage. There were so many things that were so many hurdles for me, and I always felt, truthfully felt, like it would never be possible, because of my sexuality, to be here."

"I just wish my younger me could see me now," TJ said before performing "Younger Me."