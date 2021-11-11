The CMA Awards 2021 Backstage Moments You Can't Miss
Not all the excitement happened onstage at country music's biggest night! Get an inside glimpse at what went on when A-listers, Oscar winners and country superstars collided behind the scenes
Parents' Night Out
Jimmie and Alexis Allen, who welcomed their second daughter Zara James less than a month ago, make the most of an evening out with a sweet moment backstage.
Nicole Kidman & Jennifer Hudson
Now that two Oscar winners have attended the CMAs, it seems only fair that Luke Bryan hosts next year's Oscars.
Hair Time
Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer pose backstage after their moving rendition of "Love My Hair."
Idol Chatter
American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry send proof that they're having fun back home to Ryan Seacrest (we assume).
Party People
John Osborne and Maren Morris shared a moment in the audience between songs — perhaps she was congratulating him on his win for vocal duo of the year?
Jimmie Allen & Zach Brown
Hat's all, folks! The two performers topped off their night with a backstage embrace.
Kid Rocks
Keith Urban chats up Faith Fennidy, the young teen sent home from school because her braids violated school policy, and whose story inspired Guyton's song "Love My Hair."
Elle of a Night
Elle King (also a new mom of just a few months) posed with fellow fabulously-attired attendee Susan Sarandon.