The CMA Awards 2021 Backstage Moments You Can't Miss

Not all the excitement happened onstage at country music's biggest night! Get an inside glimpse at what went on when A-listers, Oscar winners and country superstars collided behind the scenes

November 10, 2021 11:46 PM

Parents' Night Out

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Jimmie and Alexis Allen, who welcomed their second daughter Zara James less than a month ago,  make the most of an evening out with a sweet moment backstage.

Nicole Kidman & Jennifer Hudson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Now that two Oscar winners have attended the CMAs, it seems only fair that Luke Bryan hosts next year's Oscars.

Hair Time

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer pose backstage after their moving rendition of "Love My Hair."

Idol Chatter

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry send proof that they're having fun back home to Ryan Seacrest (we assume).

Party People

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

John Osborne and Maren Morris shared a moment in the audience between songs — perhaps she was congratulating him on his win for vocal duo of the year?

Jimmie Allen & Zach Brown

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Hat's all, folks! The two performers topped off their night with a backstage embrace.

Kid Rocks

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Keith Urban chats up Faith Fennidy, the young teen sent home from school because her braids violated school policy, and whose story inspired Guyton's song "Love My Hair."

Elle of a Night

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Elle King (also a new mom of just a few months) posed with fellow fabulously-attired attendee Susan Sarandon.

