Mickey Guyton Performs 'All American' at the American Music Awards After Son Spends Time in ICU

Mickey Guyton delivered a passionate performance at the American Music Awards!

On Sunday at the AMAs in Los Angeles, Guyton hit the stage to perform her single "All American" off her debut album Remember Her Name — only days after her 9-month-old son Grayson spent time in the hospital.

Dressed in a silver and black dress with black thigh-high boots — Guyton, 37, sang her lyrics that preach unity, because in her words, "we're all American."

Earlier this week, Guyton shared on Twitter that her son was sent to the intensive care unit for an unknown reason and asked for prayers.

"I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," wrote Guyton, who shares her young son with husband Grant Savoy.

"A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the ER, discovered the problem and help[ed] create a plan to heal baby Grayson," Guyton shared. "Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's [sic] were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages."

She continued, "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them," before assuring fans that Grayson is "doing much better" and is "stable" and "improving."

"He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid," Guyton noted. "Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."

