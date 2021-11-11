Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown Join Star-Studded 2021 AMAs Performance Line-Up

Rapper Cardi B will host this year's AMA Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC

The 2021 American Music Awards is getting its country on!

Additions to the already star-studded line-up of performers at the award show released on Thursday — and they include Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

The country stars will be featured in the award show's "My Hometown" segment — which will feature their humble beginnings and take fans down memory lane.

Underwood, 38, and Aldean, 44, will hit the stage together for a performance of their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You," which they also performed at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

The "Before He Cheats" singer is currently nominated for female country artist and inspirational artist, while Aldean is nominated for male country artist.

Meanwhile, Brown, 28, will perform "One Mississippi" from his home state at Tennessee State University. Kane is nominated alongside Chris Young for their smash hit "Famous Friends" at the award show.

Additionally, New Kids on the Block will hit the stage with fellow Boston natives New Edition — for a dueling "Battle of Boston" performance.

The stars will join Cardi B, who will host the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 — along with Bad Bunny, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

Stallion, 26, will join K-Pop group BTS, who are nominated for artist of the year — for the world premiere performance of their collaboration "Butter." Stallion is also nominated for trending song for "Body," favorite rap/hip-hop album and favorite rap/hip-hop female artist.

Rodrigo, 18, will hit the award show stage for the first time — though which of her songs she'll sing has yet to be released. She is nominated for seven awards including artist of the year. Bunny, 27, on the other hand, a previous two-time winner will perform his hit "Lo Siento BB:/." He has five nominations at the award show.

Earlier this month, Cardi, 29, announced she would host the award show — and said in a statement that she's "ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

Voting for all awards is now open globally via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching "AMAs" on TikTok. Tickets are also now on sale now at axs.com.