2021 ACM Awards: Milestone Moments & Fun Facts About This Year's Show

The Academy of Country Music Awards are almost here, and this year, the award show features more inclusive and diverse nominees than ever before.

The country music industry has historically lacked representation for women, BIPOC and the queer community, which many artists — from Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood to Darius Rucker and TJ Osborne — have spoken candidly about in recent years.

Ahead of the 56th annual American Country Music Awards, which will air on Sunday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+, we’ve rounded up everything to know about this year’s show, from history-making nominations to who’s performing.