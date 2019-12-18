Aubrie Sellers on Going Blonde for Love Actually Live: 'I Feel Like a Completely Different Person'
Aubrie Sellers is starring as Sarah through the end of December in the hit live production of the beloved holiday movieRead More
From Javier to Jake: A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice
In celebration of the end of Season 17, let's look back at all of the winners of The VoiceRead More
Carrie Underwood Says Her Body 'Took a Minute' to Feel Normal After Second Son: 'It Was Frustrating'
"It's amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics," Carrie Underwood tells PEOPLERead More
Michael Ray and Wife Carly Pearce's Special Holiday Tradition Honors Both Their Grandfathers
Michael says the tradition helps make it "feel" like "they're there"Read More
Country Singers Jimmie Allen and Michael Ray Reveal How They Connected Before Touring Together
Country Singers Jimmie Allen and Michael Ray share the inside joke they have about being a "local opener"Read More
Amy Grant on Performing with Husband Vince Gill: 'I Fall In Love With Him Every Night'
PLUS: Amy says her 1992 album Home For Christmas re-entering the charts "is like a dream"Read More