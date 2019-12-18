Country

Aubrie Sellers on Going Blonde for Love Actually Live: 'I Feel Like a Completely Different Person'

Aubrie Sellers is starring as Sarah through the end of December in the hit live production of the beloved holiday movie
From Javier to Jake: A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice

In celebration of the end of Season 17, let's look back at all of the winners of The Voice
Carrie Underwood Says Her Body 'Took a Minute' to Feel Normal After Second Son: 'It Was Frustrating'

"It's amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics," Carrie Underwood tells PEOPLE
Michael Ray and Wife Carly Pearce's Special Holiday Tradition Honors Both Their Grandfathers

Michael says the tradition helps make it "feel" like "they're there"
Country Singers Jimmie Allen and Michael Ray Reveal How They Connected Before Touring Together

Country Singers Jimmie Allen and Michael Ray share the inside joke they have about being a "local opener"
Amy Grant on Performing with Husband Vince Gill: 'I Fall In Love With Him Every Night'

PLUS: Amy says her 1992 album Home For Christmas re-entering the charts "is like a dream"
Ellie Goulding Reveals Her Role in Dramatic London Car Crash: 'Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen on the Road'

The pop singer was driving down the A40 in west London when a Royal Mail truck struck a black Volkswagen, dramatically pushing it sideway down the highway
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Working on New Music Together as Their Relationship Heats Up: Source

Several months into their new relationship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hitting the studio together
Why The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Is Grateful for Kelly Clarkson: 'You're the Biggest Cheerleader!'

Gone West's New Song What Could've Been Is 'a Universal Message' That 'Anyone Can Relate to'

Paulina Porizkova Reportedly Seeks Part of Late Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek's Estate — Then Makes Money Joke

Colbie Caillat's Gone West on How One Couple Was Falling in Love While the Other Was Breaking Up

Kacey Musgraves Recalls CMAs Night When Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid Played Bongos in a Barn

"The next thing I know, I'm in this barn ...," Kacey Musgraves began her retelling of an eclectic jam session with Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid on the bongos

Inside Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and Wife Cassie's Home: 'It's Filled With Lots of Love'

Go Behind the Scenes of Up-And-Coming Country Singer Caroline Jones' Grand Ole Opry Debut

Country Star Chase Rice Teases His Bachelor Cameo: 'I Was Involved More Than I Wanted to Be'

Country Singer Mandy Barnett Covers Classic 'The End of the World' in Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Meet Caylee Hammack: 5 Things to Know About the 'Family Tree' Singer

The Cadillac Three on Tour Tricks, Their Upcoming Album and the Real Meaning of 'Country Fuzz'

Singer Kelleigh Bannen Reveals She Fell in Love with the 'Great Storytelling' of Country Music

Lauren Alaina Reveals She’s Been Competing on Dancing with the Stars with ‘4 Hurt Ribs’

Country Singer Ned LeDoux's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After 'Tragic Choking Accident' at Home

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Open Up About How Their Marriage Survived the Topless Photo Scandal

Kane Brown Gets Emotional as He Opens Up About Death of Drummer at CMT Artists of the Year

New Songwriter Show Tells the Story Behind Hits by Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Aerosmith and More

Kane Brown Postpones L.A. Concert Until Next Year After His Drummer Was Killed in Car Accident

James Dupré and Wife Kelsie Welcome Baby Daughter Rellie Evangeline Dupré: 'We Are So Thankful'

Ryan Hurd Would Love to Collaborate with Lizzo — but Jokes He's 'Not Nearly Cool Enough'

Country Trio Midland Says Dennis Quaid Wanted to Do All His Own Stunts in Mr. Lonely Video

Dad-to-Be Midland's Mark Wystrach Plans to Ask Bandmates for Advice on Being a Father

Country Band Midland Reveals What They Think of Country Artists Who Switch to Pop Music

This is How They Roll! Country Trio Midland on the Release of New Album & Upcoming Milestones

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Are 'Way Too Pretty for Prison' — Hear the New Song

Lil Nas X Re-Releases Area 51-Themed ‘Old Town Road’ Remix Video in Honor of Raid Event

Nelly Thinks It's 'B.S.' That Lil Nas X's Old Town Road Was Removed From Country Chart

Brad Paisley Says He 'Had a Blast' Guest-Judging 'People Who Do Crazy Things Well' on AGT

Nelly & Flo Rida Decided to 'Give Everyone What They've Been' Asking in Upcoming Tour with TLC

Hallmark Channel to Air Christmas at Dollywood with Danica McKellar and, Yes, Dolly Parton

