Kimberly Perry Welcomes Her First Baby, Son Whit, with Husband Johnny Costello (Exclusive)

Kimberly Perry is a mom!

The country singer, 40, welcomed her first baby, a boy, with husband Johnny Costello, a rep for the artist confirms to PEOPLE.

Son Whit was born on Saturday, August 26, at 4:01 p.m. in Nashville.

“Welcome to the world Whit,” Perry tells PEOPLE. “I feel like in one short week Dad and I have moved from a season of BLOOM into a SUPERBLOOM."

"Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter - but our house has truly become a home," she shares. "We can't wait to show Whit the world - this bus baby is ready to roll."

In April, the country singer — formerly of The Band Perry — announced she was expecting her first baby with her husband. "Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love," Perry told PEOPLE. "This is a brand new season for us — new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!"

"Building my own family is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember. As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life," she wrote on Instagram. "But YALL - I'm doin' em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go! 🤍🤍🫶🫶"

Perry and Costello secretly tied the knot in June 2021, revealing the news in separate posts on Instagram and celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary that December.

"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas," Perry wrote alongside an image of her smiling lovingly at Costello under red lighting. "Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'"

Perry added that she and her now-husband hopped in a black Corvette on June 17 and ventured from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to get married at midnight.

"It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!" she wrote in the caption.

"I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever," Perry concluded. "🤍, Mrs. Costello."