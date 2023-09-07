Counting Crows, David Foster and Katharine McPhee to Perform at 2023 Carousel of Hope Ball (Exclusive)

The charity event in support of the Children's Diabetes Foundation will be held on Oct. 28 in Denver, Colorado

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
Published on September 7, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Adam Duritz visits Build Studio on October 31, 2019 in New York City; David Foster attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Katharine McPhee arrives at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows, David Foster and Katharine McPhee. Photo:

Steven Ferdman/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Carousel Ball, which supports the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, has announced its 2023 performers. 

PEOPLE is able to exclusively share that the rock band Counting Crows and married couple/musical duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee will perform at the 37th annual charity event. This year's benefit will be held on Oct. 28 in Denver, Colorado. 

Foster, 73, and McPhee, 39, were first announced as performers for the event, which celebrates the accomplishments and research of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, in May. 

David Bryson, Millard Powers, Charles Thomas Gillingham, Adam Fredric Duritz, David A. ImmerglÃÂ¼ck, Daniel Vickrey and Jim Bogios of Counting Crows perform at Ra'anana Amphitheatre on September 14, 2022 in Ra'anana, Israel
Counting Crows.

Shlomi Pinto/Getty

In a press release, Event Chairman Dana Davis shared a statement about the beloved alternative rock band’s addition to the lineup. “We are thrilled to announce the legendary Counting Crows will join our already amazing night to celebrate, honor, and raise funds for type 1 diabetes! We know their performance will bring everyone to their feet and help raise important funds to support the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center,” Davis shared. “We are honored to have these rock and roll legends with us!” 

The “Accidentally in Love” band and the musical duo join a historic roster of performers who have played at the Carousel Ball since its 1978 inception. According to a press release, Frank Sinatra was the first performer at the event, and since then artists such as Diana Ross, Reba McEntire, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie and others have taken the stage. 

Counting Crows is currently on tour, with live dates continuing through late September. The Grammy-nominated band fronted by Adam Duritz, 59, who became hitmakers in the ‘90s and ‘00s after their breakout 1993 debut August and Everything After, also recently released their Butter Miracle: Suite One EP to acclaim in 2021. 

David Foster, Katharine McPhee arrives at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Katharine McPhee and David Foster in April 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Foster and McPhee, who perform hits written by the music industry veteran and other classic songs, were recently on tour internationally in 2023. 

The couple, who were married in 2019 and share one 2-year-old son together, had to cancel their tour early due to the death of her and Foster's nanny in August. The songwriter and Broadway star resumed performing with an appearance at an event in Italy later in the month, but The Carousel Ball will mark one of their next shows before resuming their North American run of live dates in November. 

All ticket and table sales will benefit the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, with funds going towards research and clinical service for children and young people living with type 1 diabetes. 

The Carousel Ball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Denver. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/event/the-carousel-ball-2023/

