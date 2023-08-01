Count Nikolai of Denmark Shares Photos of His 'Last Days in Europe' — Find Out Where He's Heading

Count Nikolai of Monzepat is on the move!

On Tuesday, Queen Margrethe of Denmark's eldest grandson posted photos of himself and loved ones soaking up the summer before he sets off to study abroad in Australia.

“My last days in Europe,” he captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed him sitting on a boat in a picturesque harbor, with who appears to be his father Prince Joachim and stepmother Princess Marie relaxing at sea. Other shots included making a cheese plate with a friend, going out for drinks and his younger brother Count Henrik swimming in a lake.

In May, a spokesperson for Nikolai’s mother, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, confirmed to Danish outlet B.T. that her 23-year-old son would spend next semester at the University of Technology in Sydney.

Nikolai works as a model, attends Copenhagen Business School and is studying abroad with his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup. The couple has studied abroad together before, spending a semester in Paris that Nikolai told Numero was “fabulous.”



“My experiences in Paris were fabulous. I was of course studying in the city, but I enjoyed that I could work with modeling simultaneously,” he told the Dutch fashion magazine in a cover interview published July 23.

“The upcoming semester I will spend in Australia studying elective courses. It is an adventure I am stoked to begin and super excited to live abroad again,” Nikolai said of the adventure ahead. “The choice fell on Australia because it is very foreign for a Dane like me. I have never been that far away, and I believe seeing that corner of the world takes more than two weeks' holiday, hence I want to try and move there.”

According to B.T., Count Nikolai and Benedikte will study abroad from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, and she might have gotten there first! “New home," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, posting a photo of a stone building with Australian flags.

Her boyfriend has a special connection to the Land Down Under — it's where his aunt previously called home! Crown Princess Mary is from Australia and met her husband — Crown Prince Frederik, the future king of Denmark — at a bar in Sydney in 2000.



A father of four, Prince Joachim, 54, shares his two eldest sons, Nikolai and Felix, 21, with his first wife Alexandra. They divorced in 2005 after a decade of marriage, and Joachim remarried in 2008. He and Princess Marie, 47, went on to welcome two children — Count Henrik, 13, and Countess Athena, 11.

Prince Joachim and his family. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince Joachim is the second son of Queen Margrethe, and all of his children inherited prince and princess titles at birth —appellations they used until just a few months ago. In September 2022, the Queen unexpectedly announced that she was stripping Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena of their prince or princess and "His/Her Highness" titles. The Royal House of Denmark said that the siblings would retain their places in the line of succession and would be known instead by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat starting on Jan. 1 of this year.

Prince Joachim spoke out to the press about the way the situation was handled, claiming that he received “five days' notice” of the major shakeup and that his whole family was upset.

"We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he told the Danish paper Ekstra Bladet at the time. "They find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

Queen Margrethe later made another statement saying she "underestimated" how the news would affect her second son and his kids, but she maintained that the plans were long in motion and stripping the royal titles was “necessary future-proofing of the monarchy.”

Queen Margrethe of Denmark. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. That affects me, of course,” Queen Margrethe, 83, said in the statement.

"My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment," she continued. "Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family. This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time."

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," Queen Margrethe continued. "No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."

The shakeup did not affect the four children of Crown Prince Frederik, heir to the throne, and Crown Princess Mary. Unlike their cousins, Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine retained their royal titles.

In the initial announcement, the Royal House of Denmark noted that "the Queen's decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years." Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October 2019 that the young children of his daughter Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill as well as his son Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia would no longer be official members of the royal house. They retained their titles of prince or princess, but the titles became personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.



Queen Margrethe and her grandkids. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Putting any tensions aside, Queen Margrethe’s whole family came together to celebrate her 83rd birthday in April. The appearance on the balconies of Amalienborg Castle marked the first time the Queen was seen with her sons, daughters-in-law and all eight grandkids since the title strip shock.

Count Nikolai isn’t the only member of his family on the move. In the spring, courtiers announced that Prince Joachim and Princess Marie were moving to Washington, D.C. on Sept. 1. Crown Prince Frederik’s younger brother is set to start a new job at the Danish Embassy under the Ministry of Defense, helping strengthen the defense industrial cooperation with the United States and Canada in the coming years.

The announcement said that Prince Joachim and his "family" will make the move, with Henrik and Athena expected to join their parents.

