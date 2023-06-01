These ‘Spa-Like’ Towels That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale for $7 Apiece at Amazon

If your towels are starting to wear out, we suggest heading to Amazon to refresh your bathroom with a new highly rated set.

Right now, the Cotton Paradise Towel Set, which has more than 25,800 five-star ratings, is 40 percent off. Spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the towels are soft and absorbent. So after you wash your hands or step out of the shower, you’ll dry off quickly.

The popular set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Normally, it costs $67, but with the deal, you can get the set for $40 — which comes out to just $7 apiece. The brand recommends washing the towels before using them. For the best results, machine wash them in warm water with like colors (without fabric softeners). You can also throw them in the dryer on a low heat setting.

Amazon

Buy It! Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

Also worth calling out? The towels look nice thanks to a double-stitched hem. Plus, they come in 13 colors, including sky blue, sage green, and light gray. Whether you’re looking for a pop of color or a neutral hue, you’ll find one that goes with your bathroom aesthetic.

Thousands of shoppers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings. They rave that the “spa-like” towels are “thick” and “fast-drying.” One shopper wrote, “The towels and washcloths are generously sized and super absorbent,” and added, “These are the best towels I've bought in years!” And another shopper shared, “These towels are simply beautiful.”

Others call out the “superior quality" of the towels, with one customer writing, “I have had these towels for almost three years… [and] they are still soft, fluffy, and absorbent after all this time.” Another reviewer simply put it: “The towels look and feel great.”

Ready to upgrade your bathroom? There’s no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to shop the Cotton Paradise Towel Set while it’s still on sale!

Amazon

Buy It! Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.