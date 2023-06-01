These ‘Spa-Like’ Towels That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale for $7 Apiece at Amazon

“These towels look and feel great”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Home Soft Good One-Off: Bath Towels Deal
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

If your towels are starting to wear out, we suggest heading to Amazon to refresh your bathroom with a new highly rated set. 

Right now, the Cotton Paradise Towel Set, which has more than 25,800 five-star ratings, is 40 percent off. Spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the towels are soft and absorbent. So after you wash your hands or step out of the shower, you’ll dry off quickly. 

The popular set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Normally, it costs $67, but with the deal, you can get the set for $40 — which comes out to just $7 apiece. The brand recommends washing the towels before using them. For the best results, machine wash them in warm water with like colors (without fabric softeners). You can also throw them in the dryer on a low heat setting. 

Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set,

Amazon

Buy It! Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

Also worth calling out? The towels look nice thanks to a double-stitched hem. Plus, they come in 13 colors, including sky blue, sage green, and light gray. Whether you’re looking for a pop of color or a neutral hue, you’ll find one that goes with your bathroom aesthetic.  

Thousands of shoppers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings. They rave that the “spa-like” towels are “thick” and “fast-drying.” One shopper wrote, “The towels and washcloths are generously sized and super absorbent,” and added, “These are the best towels I've bought in years!” And another shopper shared, “These towels are simply beautiful.” 

Others call out the “superior quality" of the towels, with one customer writing, “I have had these towels for almost three years… [and] they are still soft, fluffy, and absorbent after all this time.” Another reviewer simply put it: “The towels look and feel great.”

Ready to upgrade your bathroom? There’s no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to shop the Cotton Paradise Towel Set while it’s still on sale!

Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set,

Amazon

Buy It! Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set,

Amazon

Buy It! Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com


Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Soft and Breathable’ Bed Sheets with 70,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $19 at Amazon Right Now
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Dust and Pet Hair This Robot Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s Half-Off at Amazon
Related Articles
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Dust and Pet Hair This Robot Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s Half-Off at Amazon
People Picks Tout
8 Products the PEOPLE Shopping Team Picked Up in May to Prep for Summer, Starting at $9
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Soft and Breathable’ Bed Sheets with 70,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $19 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Tout
These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today
Breezy Summer Fashion Tout
Amazon’s Fashion Chart Is Brimming with Breezy Styles for Summer, and So Many of Them Are on Sale
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter Tout
This Levoit Air Purifier Has Nearly 35,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale for Just $68
amzf blouse TOUT
Shoppers Call This Popular New Blouse at Amazon ‘Lightweight and Soft’ — and It’s $24 Right Now
What PEO Readers Are Buying for MDW
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35
CUPSHE Women's Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit Tout
This Chart-Climbing One-Piece Swimsuit Has 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings at Amazon
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Tout
These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend
May Editors' Beauty Picks
We Tried Dozens of Beauty Products This Month — These 19 Are Worth Your Money
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon in veja sneakers
There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals Tout
Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Tout
This ‘Quiet’ and ‘Powerful’ Portable Air Conditioner Has a $130 Discount at Amazon for Memorial Day
Beach Gear Roundup Tout
Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15
Amazon Beauty Haul Event Tout
Amazon Is Giving Away Gift Cards with These Customer-Favorite Beauty Buys — but Only Until Friday