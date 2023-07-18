Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought These Bed Sheets That Are ‘Cool to the Touch' — and They’re on Sale

Sweaty sleeping is not high on the list of summer perks. While blasting air conditioning can help combat hot sleeping, cooling bedding can be a less expensive solution. And right now, you can score a top-rated set of comfortable and airy bed sheets on sale at Amazon.

The Cosy House Collection Luxury Bed Sheets have earned more than 25,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers (and more than 1,000 shoppers purchased a set this month, alone!). If you want to join the legion of fans, you can snag them for 23 percent off today.

The sheets are made from a hypoallergenic and breathable bamboo fabric blend, which also makes them “buttery” and “silky,” according to reviewers. Additionally, the material is moisture-wicking, so it can nip night sweats in the bud rather than absorbing them right into the bedding and, in turn, your mattress and pillows.

Don’t let their silky feel fool you — the Cosy House sheets are incredibly durable, and are even wrinkle-, fade-, stain-, and odor-resistant, according to the brand. Even better, the sheets are machine-washable and dryer-safe.

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheets in White, $60 (Save 23%)

Amazon

The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases with envelope enclosures that help prevent slipping and shifting throughout the night. Plus, the fitted sheet has a deep-pocket design that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick, and even has elastic straps to provide a secure fit.

The sheets are available in bed sizes twin through California king, including split-king. You can choose between 13 different colors, including calming neutrals like white and gray, as well as richer selections like purple and sage green. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheets in Gray, $60 (Save 23%)

Amazon

So many shoppers have raved about the bed sheets, including one five-star reviewer that called them their “favorite sheets ever.” Another shopper wrote, “After a long, hot, first week of summer nights, I had to do something about the sweaty sheets,” then said they’re “super happy with these [sheets] — they keep me cool all night.”

And a third reviewer shared that the sheets “feel smooth [and] soft, almost like silk, are cool to the touch, and, even better, keep you cool throughout the night.” They also added that “they feel so nice on your bare skin.”

Combat sweat sleeping this summer and snap up the highly rated Cosy House Collection Luxury Bed Sheets while they’re on sale at Amazon.

