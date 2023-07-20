A Costumer from 'That '90s Show' Is Now Dog-Sitting During 'Extinction-Level' Crisis in Hollywood

Marjaneh Ayati is a costumer whose work on "Downsizing" and "GLOW" is part of a Hollywood dream

By Jason Sheeler
Updated on July 20, 2023 10:44AM EDT
Marjaneh Ayati
Marjaneh Ayati. Photo:

Courtesy of Marjaneh Ayati

When the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, Marjaneh Ayati was set to begin work as a costumer on the second season of That '90s Show

“I loved watching all the cool clothes come in during my first season on the show,” she remembers of her time on set with stars like Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

With the Screen Actors Guild now also on strike, Ayati is currently working the picket line. And dog-sitting. And, without any Hollywood productions going, worrying. 

Ayati says the shutdown of Hollywood as studios square off against writers and actors over terms including residual payments and the use of artificial intelligence is nearly an “extinction-level event.”

“I’m worried that what makes movies and television so special, what brought us all out here to pursue our dreams, is being lost," says Ayati, 38. "And that’s the human level of film production.” As the negotiating continues, the downtime gets harder. 

“The scariest thing about what’s happening right now in Hollywood, for people like me, is the unknown. I feel like I am not in control of this aspect of my life. I’m on unemployment. My monthly take home income has been reduced by 80 percent. And I’m trying to live in one of the most expensive cities in the United States. Oh, and I’m dog-sitting.” She softly chuckles. 

“Plus I have no idea when my job is going to come back. And what this entire industry will look like when it’s over.”

Sonny Bono (left) and Cher perform on their CBS television program "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" in 1973
The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. CBS via Getty

What the industry looked like to the Atlanta native when she was growing up was the zenith of fashion and beauty.

“I would look at music videos and be so inspired. I remember being a little girl and seeing Cher wearing Bob Mackie on her TV specials, like crazy gowns and stuff. Looking at Cher, it felt good to see someone on TV who looked like me, with dark black hair and a big nose.”

MTV would provide her a path to a career. “In high school, I saw a video by A Tribe Called Quest and one of the girls was wearing the same swimsuit that I had. That blew my mind. I was like, ‘Something I picked out is on my TV.’ " 

Her Hollywood dream was born.

Ayati moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and began working as a celebrity stylist’s assistant. “I did all sorts of odd jobs, whatever I could.” She also worked in production for mall fashion shows. She even assisted a professional organizer, spending days in the homes of wealthy celebrities. “I remember arranging so many closets of handbags and thinking, ‘I am so poor.’ ” 

GLOW
GLOW.

Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

Then a friend, an assistant costume designer, asked her to assist on the Matt Damon movie Downsizing, as it filmed in 2016. The next year, she was hired as a production assistant in the costume department on the TV series GLOW, starring Alison Brie. The job got her into the Local 705 costumers union. (Ayati’s union is not currently on strike, but supports the writers and actors.)

Remembering the moment she had worked enough to get her union card makes her emotional. 

"It felt like I had finally made it in Hollywood. I had hustled to stay in L.A. doing whatever I needed to do, and was starting a career.”

As a set costumer, Ayati preps all the costumes, making sure that however the designer envisioned it, that's how it appears on camera. She catalogs every look on every actor and makes sure — as the scenes are often filmed out of order — that there is continuity.

That '90s Show. (L to R) Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman in episode 107 of That â90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix Â© 2022
Ayati served as a costumer on the TV series That '90s Show — starring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith — supporting costume designer Melia Root. Patrick Wymore/Netflix

“The work I do is very personal,” she says, “interacting very closely with actors. But around the costumes, I found my community here, a belongingness and a reason to be in Hollywood. Not just trying to figure out what my next move was.”

She pauses. “Now, I’m back to figuring out what my next move is.” She laughs and jokes, “Does your dog need to be walked?” 

Related Articles
Hollywood on Strike: This TV Writer Has Been Juggling Side Gigs to Survive for Years.
Hollywood on Strike: This TV Writer Has Been Juggling Side Gigs to Survive for Years
Fran Drescher & Jon Lieckfelt
Fran Drescher's Hair Stylist Shares Worries About Job Loss, AI: 'You're Going to See an Entire Industry Crumble'
General view of the atmosphere outside the San Diego Convention Center during 2022 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California.
How San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Is Still Happening Without Hollywood Stars amid SAG Strike
Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers picket outside Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles
Hollywood Actors to Go on Strike After Unanimous Vote: 'Left Us with No Alternative'
Russ Tamblyn attends the screening of Ã¢ÂÂPeyton PlaceÃ¢ÂÂ during the 2023
'West Side Story' Star Russ Tamblyn Recalls 1960 SAG Strike: 'Don't Sell Out Like Ronald Reagan' (Exclusive)
A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles
SAG Strike Rules: What Hollywood Actors Can and Can’t Do Until a Resolution Is Reached
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
'Oppenheimer' Cast Squeezes in London Premiere Red Carpet as Potential Actors Strike Looms
The Young and the Restless
Why Daytime Soap Operas Won't Be Impacted by the SAG-AFTRA Strike
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon Among Actors Showing Support for Imminent Strike
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner, Matt Damon Among Actors to Show Support for Imminent Strike: 'Necessary Change'
Fran Drescher attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza
Who Is Fran Drescher and How Did She Become SAG-AFTRA President? All About 'The Nanny' Star
Fran Drescher (L) looks on as National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speaks during a press conference at the labor union's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2023
Fran Drescher Says 'There's No Way to Predict' How Long SAG Strike Could Last (Exclusive)
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Shuts Down
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Faces Indefinite Delay
Jon M. Chu
'Wicked' Director Says Movie Was 'So Close' to Finishing Before Strike: 'It's Been Very Painful'
SAG-AFTRA President and Negotiating Committee Chair Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland SAG-AFTRA press conference, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Jul 2023
Hollywood Studios Want to Scan Background Actors for One Day's Pay, Use Likenesses for 'Rest of Eternity,' SAG Claims
Hilary Duff Returns to Lizzie McGuire Roots
Hilary Duff Returns to Lizzie McGuire Roots as She Sings 'What Dreams Are Made Of' on SAG Picket Lines