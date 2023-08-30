28-Year-Old Throws a Costco-Themed Birthday Party — with Hot Dog Floats and Free Samples

This TikToker bought in bulk to celebrate her 28th birthday.

Jasmine Pak held a Costco-themed birthday party and it featured all the best parts of the big box retailer: food court items, samples, and hot dog floats. Pak showed off the elaborate (and impressively accurate) bash in a video posted on Tuesday.

“Things from my Costco-themed birthday party that just make sense,” she wrote at the start of the video before showing off the massive spread of food court staples.

From rotisserie chicken Caesar salad (and just a plain rotisserie chicken!) to hot dogs, pepperoni pizza and churros, all the classic Costco hot food items were there. Plus each was labeled with the Costco-style price tag

Food at Costco-Themed Birthday Party. @jasminebellepak/tiktok

Even the pool accessories fit the theme, with hotdog and pizza floats available for partygoers to enjoy.

The guests stepped up to the plate with their themed outfits. The birthday girl wore a t-shirt with an image of the famous $1.50 hot dog and drink combo sold at Costco. Some pals wore the classic uniform with red aprons and name tags, while one even handed out samples.

Another friend wore an orange safety vest and carried spare boxes while more matched with red vests. The social media user followed up the original video about her party with another clip detailing each guests’ outfit.

For dessert, Pak served a vanilla cake with vanilla frosting and a custom sign that said “Happy Birthday Jasmine” with her name written in the style of the Kirkland Signature logo.

Costco Party Outfits. @jasminebellepak/tiktok

“Ain’t no party like a wholesale party,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Costco’s TikTok account and adding, “I love u”

The video quickly blew up online, gaining 325,000 likes in the first day it was posted. If the likes weren't enough, the praise in the comments section showed viewers appreciation for the theme.

"Omg there was even a sample lady! Y’all stuck to that theme," one user wrote. "Wait this is iconic," another commented.



This is not the first time a party dedicated to the wholesale store blew up online. Back in 2019, parents Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez threw their 1-year-old son a Costco-themed birthday party.

Similar to Pak, the parents served (mostly) food from Costco and there were display signs in front of each item in the same style as those in-store. Some were clearly jokes, like the meatball dish sign in honor of “their little meatball Mason,” which had height and weight properties that reflected those of 1-year-old.

Costco-themed decorations including shirts, aprons, and name-tags were handed out at the party.