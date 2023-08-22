Costco Is Issuing Refunds for Kirkland Vodka After Customer Complaints

Costco is offering refunds for its Kirkland Signature American Vodka after customers complained that the alcohol had an unpleasant taste.



According to a Reddit user, the retailer sent an email to all customers who bought the private label vodka between June 12 and Aug. 10 and informed them that they can receive a full refund.

"It has come to our attention that the taste profile of units marked with certain lot codes may not have met the expected profile normally consistent with this product. While not a food safety issue, this does not meet our quality expectations," reads the email, which was sent on Aug. 15, as well as a statement to PEOPLE.

A representative for Costco confirmed the refunds to PEOPLE and added that now "all of the specific lot codes are not in the market."

The affected lot codes, which can be found on the lower portion of each bottle, include: 23-0942, 23-094423-0953, 23-0956, 23-0966, 23-0973, 23-0976, 23-0979, 23-0985, 23-0988, 23-1030, 23-1058, 23-1037, 23-1042, 23-1044, 23-1048, 23-1059, 23-1060, 23-1068, 23-1069, 23-1075, 23-1076, 23-1072, 23-1081, 23-1078, 23-1080, 23-1079.



Prior to the refunds, dissatisfied customers sounded off about the product in several recent Reddit threads, including one titled, "What is going on with the Kirkland brand of vodka?"

"Went the past two times to buy the Kirkland brand of vodka, both times it tasted terrible," a user wrote. "Store clerk admitted it was bad. Bought the supposed good vodka, and turns out that was bad as well. Anyone have a clue?"

On another similar thread, one person described the vodka as having a "weird chemical taste," while another said it "tasted like No. 2 diesel fuel."

"I opened a bottle last night, and the smell and taste were so bad that I poured my drink out. Very disappointed because we have enjoyed this brand for years," a third commenter wrote.

Kirkland is Costco's in-house brand. Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Costco did not offer an explanation for why the vodka may taste different.

In June, Costco implemented a new photo-verification system at its self-checkout kiosks after noticing an increase in membership card sharing with non-members.

Now all members will have to present their membership card with a photo at self-checkout. For customers whose membership cards do not include a photo, a valid photo ID will be requested along with the membership card to verify the shopper's identity.

“Our membership policy states that our membership cards are not transferable and since expanding our self-service checkout, we’ve noticed that non-member shoppers have been using membership cards that do not belong to them," the company said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We don’t feel it’s right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members.”

