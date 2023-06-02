Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have a lot to celebrate.

The couple's youngest child, Maya Grace, just turned 1— and they had quite the party. The Challenge star, 32, posted a series of photos on his Instagram Thursday to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

"Maya Grace Wharton Happy Birthday 🎂🎈!!!," he began the post's caption. "I know most people say time flies, but with you time slowed down. You’ve shown me so many things about myself, and put so many things into perspective."

He continued, "You are a heart warrior ❤️ you have one more open heart surgery to go to fix your lil heart ❤️ I’m so lucky that I am your father & no matter what just know me and your mother are always gonna be by your side🙏🏽 Love you my lil warrior continue to surprise & shock ppl 🙌🏽.."

Maya underwent open-heart surgery in January, with Wharton posting an update on Instagram shortly thereafter, writing "I have some GOOD news to tell you all. WE finally got released from the hospital ❤️🙏🏽."

He continued, "I'm so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years and some maybe won't leave the hospital. I'm very thankful that we got released today.🙏🏽❤️."



Wharton and Selfridge are also parents to daughter Mila Mae, and Wharton is father to daughter Ryder, who he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Wharton's post includes shots of Maya in a floral dress, surrounded by balloons, eating a birthday cake, as well as two adorable selfies of the father-daughter duo.

Selfridge also shared a TikTok video of moments from Maya Grace's first year of life, along with the caption, "One year with you 🥳🤍."

Wharton announced that he and Selfridge were expecting Maya in March of 2022 with an Instagram post.

"To the newest member of the family 👶🏽," he began his caption. "June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family! I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same ❤️Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched . The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky & blessed to be in. As a kid my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have. I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila 🌸🌻 I’m telling you right now both those girls love you so much."

Wharton continued, "Taylor, I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have 😂 but no seriously, I love you bby & I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up . I also wanna say thank you to my support system those ppl know who you are just know I love you all and I appreciate it everything you do for me 🙏🏽."

