Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are enjoying a fun family Fourth of July.

On Tuesday, The Challenge star, 32, shared videos on his Instagram Story showing his early kick-off to the national holiday, dressed in red, white and blue alongside girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

In the videos, Selfridge, 29, pushes a wagon where daughter Mila Mae, 3, sat alone on one side while little sister Maya Grace, 13 months, sits next to big sister Ryder, whom Wharton shares with Cheyenne Floyd.

All three girls are dressed in American flag-print outfits as they wave flags and blow bubbles as part of the celebration.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cory Wharton/Instagram

"Happy Fourth of July," Wharton says to fans as he shows off each girl on camera.

Wharton shows some more of the parade around them, including plenty of kids riding in wagons, as Kool and the Gang's "Celebration" played in the background.

Last month, the family was on the move, enjoying a trip to Disneyland together.

"It’s never a bad idea to drive down to Disneyland 🏰🪄," Wharton captured photos from the day.

The trip came amid a month of celebrations that kicked off with Maya's first birthday in early June.

Cory Wharton/Instagram

"Maya Grace Wharton, Happy Birthday 🎂🎈!!! I know most people say time flies, but with you time slowed down. You’ve shown me so many things about myself, and put so many things into perspective," the father of three wrote.

"You are a heart warrior ❤️ you have one more open heart surgery to go to fix your lil heart ❤️ I’m so lucky that I am your father & no matter what just know me and your mother are always gonna be by your side🙏🏽 Love you my lil warrior continue to surprise & shock ppl 🙌🏽."

Next, the family celebrated Ryder's kindergarten graduation.

"I'm sooo PROUD of this lil girl ❤️ Can’t believe she’s going into the first grade! Ry you’ve changed my life forever and I’m forever thankful 🥹🙏🏽 Continue to grow and blossom into the lil perfect queen you are!"