Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge enjoyed their neighborhood festivities with a wagon full of little girls

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 03:30PM EDT
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Photo:

Cory Wharton/Instagram

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are enjoying a fun family Fourth of July.

On Tuesday, The Challenge star, 32, shared videos on his Instagram Story showing his early kick-off to the national holiday, dressed in red, white and blue alongside girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

In the videos, Selfridge, 29, pushes a wagon where daughter Mila Mae, 3, sat alone on one side while little sister Maya Grace, 13 months, sits next to big sister Ryder, whom Wharton shares with Cheyenne Floyd.

All three girls are dressed in American flag-print outfits as they wave flags and blow bubbles as part of the celebration.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls

Cory Wharton/Instagram

"Happy Fourth of July," Wharton says to fans as he shows off each girl on camera.

Wharton shows some more of the parade around them, including plenty of kids riding in wagons, as Kool and the Gang's "Celebration" played in the background.

Last month, the family was on the move, enjoying a trip to Disneyland together.

"It’s never a bad idea to drive down to Disneyland 🏰🪄," Wharton captured photos from the day.

The trip came amid a month of celebrations that kicked off with Maya's first birthday in early June.

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls

Cory Wharton/Instagram

"Maya Grace Wharton, Happy Birthday 🎂🎈!!! I know most people say time flies, but with you time slowed down. You’ve shown me so many things about myself, and put so many things into perspective," the father of three wrote.

"You are a heart warrior ❤️ you have one more open heart surgery to go to fix your lil heart ❤️ I’m so lucky that I am your father & no matter what just know me and your mother are always gonna be by your side🙏🏽 Love you my lil warrior continue to surprise & shock ppl 🙌🏽."

Next, the family celebrated Ryder's kindergarten graduation.

"I'm sooo PROUD of this lil girl ❤️ Can’t believe she’s going into the first grade! Ry you’ve changed my life forever and I’m forever thankful 🥹🙏🏽 Continue to grow and blossom into the lil perfect queen you are!"

Related Articles
Tom Brady Celebrates Mom Galynn's Birthday By Sharing Photos of Her with All Three of His Kids
Tom Brady Shares Photos of All Three of His Kids with Mom Galynn as He Celebrates Her Birthday
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Suffers Broken Wrist on Family Vacation
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Visits ER with Broken Wrist on Family Vacation
Thomas Rhett daughters
Thomas Rhett's Daughters Giggle While Matching in Hot Pink in New Family Photo: 'Slow Down Summer'
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photo of 'Brotherly Love' Between Sons Moroccan and Golden
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photo of 'Brotherly Love' Between Sons Moroccan and Golden
Alfonso Ribeiro attends Paramount Pictures' premiere of Gemini Man; Ava Ribeiro
Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter ‘Doing Great’ After Scooter Accident but It's a 'Long Process' (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White
Pink Enjoys âBig Family 20 Mile Bike Rideâ in Wachau Valley: âSo Gratefulâ
Pink Enjoys 'Big Family 20 Mile Bike Ride' in Wachau Valley: 'So Grateful'
Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday
Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday
Mark Wahlberg and Kids Celebrate Wife Rhea's 45th Birthday in Family Boat Outing: '45 Is Giving'
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea's 45th Birthday with Kids in Family Boat Outing: '45 Is Giving'
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie
Kathie Lee Gifford and grandson Finn
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Heartwarming First Photo with New Baby Grandson Finn: 'Most Blessed'
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo Smiling with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Why July 4th Is a Special Holiday for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Joanna Gaines' Entire Target Collection Is on Sale for the Fourth of July, and Summery Styles Start at $3 Tout
Joanna Gaines' Target Magnolia Collection Is on Sale This Fourth of July — and Prices Start at $3
Alan Arkin and wife Suzanne Arkin, Matthew Arkin and guest, Adam Arkin and wife Phyllis Lyons and Anthony Arkin and guest
Alan Arkin's Kids: All About the Actor's 3 Sons