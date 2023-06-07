Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Celebrate Daughter Ryder's Kindergarten Graduation with Families

Cheyenne Floyd Davis and Cory Wharton's families got together for a special moment in their little girl's life.

On Wednesday, both the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 30, and The Challenge alum, 32, posted in celebration of daughter Ryder's kindergarten graduation.

Sharing a family photo on Instagram, the proud mom of two posed with her 5-year-old daughter, husband Zach Davis, and their son, 2-year-old Ace.



Wharton and partner Taylor Selfridge, 28, posed with Ryder and their two daughters — Maya Grace, who celebrated her first birthday last week, and Mila Mae, 3 — in front of the same 2035 balloon arrangement, a nod to the year Ryder will graduate high school.

"Ryder’s Graduation 👩‍🎓I’m sooo PROUD of this lil girl ❤️," the father of three wrote.

"Can’t believe she’s going into the first grade! Ry you’ve changed my life forever and I’m forever thankful 🥹🙏🏽 Continue to grow and blossom into the lil perfect queen you are!"



Floyd Davis has previously opened up to PEOPLE about what it's been like co-parenting with Wharton and Selfridge.

"Co-parenting is a never-ending rollercoaster ride that I'm on," she said of sharing her daughter. "And sometimes we're smooth sailing, and then there's up, there's down. There's a death drop. I'm like 'When is it ever going to end?' But it's not."



She continued, "Parenting is a challenge always, but we make it work. Keeping Ryder first is always the goal. And that's how we've always gotten through any argument or disagreement."