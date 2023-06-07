Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Celebrate Daughter Ryder's Kindergarten Graduation with Families

Cheyenne Floyd Davis and Cory Wharton's families blended once again to celebrate a milestone moment for 5-year-old Ryder

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on June 7, 2023 04:25 PM
Cory Wharton, Cheyenne Floyd Davis and families celebrating daughter Ryder. Photo:

Instagram/corywharton_ig; Instagram/cheynotshy

Cheyenne Floyd Davis and Cory Wharton's families got together for a special moment in their little girl's life.

On Wednesday, both the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 30, and The Challenge alum, 32, posted in celebration of daughter  Ryder's kindergarten graduation.

Sharing a family photo on Instagram, the proud mom of two posed with her 5-year-old daughter, husband  Zach Davis, and their son, 2-year-old Ace.

Wharton and partner Taylor Selfridge, 28, posed with Ryder and their two daughters — Maya Grace, who celebrated her first birthday last week, and Mila Mae, 3 — in front of the same 2035 balloon arrangement, a nod to the year Ryder will graduate high school.

"Ryder’s Graduation 👩‍🎓I’m sooo PROUD of this lil girl ❤️," the father of three wrote.

"Can’t believe she’s going into the first grade! Ry you’ve changed my life forever and I’m forever thankful 🥹🙏🏽 Continue to grow and blossom into the lil perfect queen you are!"

Floyd Davis has previously opened up to PEOPLE about what it's been like co-parenting with Wharton and Selfridge.

"Co-parenting is a never-ending rollercoaster ride that I'm on," she said of sharing her daughter. "And sometimes we're smooth sailing, and then there's up, there's down. There's a death drop. I'm like 'When is it ever going to end?' But it's not."

She continued, "Parenting is a challenge always, but we make it work. Keeping Ryder first is always the goal. And that's how we've always gotten through any argument or disagreement."

