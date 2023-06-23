Cory Wharton Shares Blended Family Photo as He Reflects on Co-Parenting: 'Do What's Best for Your Child'

'The Challenge' star is reflecting on what makes his co-parenting style work

By Hannah Sacks
June 23, 2023
Cory Wharton Children
Photo:

Cory Wharton/Instagram

Cory Wharton is reflecting on his co-parenting skills.

On Wednesday, The Challenge star, 32, posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram of his blended family on the beach, alongside a lengthy caption about how has learned to co-parent over the years.

Wharton shares daughters Maya Grace, 12 months, and Mila Mae, 3, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, 29. He is also dad to daughter Ryder, 6, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd, 30.

"Co-Parenting 🙌🏽 I get a lot of questions about co-parenting," Wharton began.

"And I think the biggest thing I can tell people is that every situation is different. But a big part that ppl should realize is that you have to put your personal pride aside, and do what's best for your child."

"REPEAT put your PRIDE ASIDE 🗣️," he continued. "It's not always going to be easy but remind yourself that you want what's best for your child. I can't stand when parents talk bad about the other parent in front of a child that only brings negative energy into the situation and confusion for the kid."

"But trust me I get it we are all human and it's not easy at all," he concluded.

Earlier this month, Wharton's daughter Maya Grace turned 1. The reality TV star posted a series of photos on his Instagram to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

"Maya Grace Wharton Happy Birthday 🎂🎈!!!," he began the post's caption. "I know most people say time flies, but with you time slowed down. You’ve shown me so many things about myself, and put so many things into perspective."

He continued, "You are a heart warrior ❤️ you have one more open heart surgery to go to fix your lil heart ❤️ I’m so lucky that I am your father & no matter what just know me and your mother are always gonna be by your side🙏🏽 Love you my lil warrior continue to surprise & shock ppl 🙌🏽.."

Maya underwent open-heart surgery in January, with Wharton posting an update on Instagram shortly thereafter, writing "I have some GOOD news to tell you all. WE finally got released from the hospital ❤️🙏🏽."

He continued, "I'm so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years and some maybe won't leave the hospital. I'm very thankful that we got released today.🙏🏽❤️."

