Cory Wharton Faced 'Constant Anxiety' About Being Strong for His Family amid Daughter's Heart Surgery

Cory Wharton struggled with the emotions he and his family were experiencing ahead of daughter Maya's open-heart surgery

In the premiere episode of season 2 of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, The Challenge star, 32, talks to girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, 27, about his frustration that their infant daughter's surgery would potentially be postponed.

"I'm really not handling this too well. I want to punch something, or scream," he said.

Later, the couple learns that the procedure has to be postponed because the infant came down with a virus in the days before the scheduled time of her surgery. Selfridge tells Wharton the unfortunate news over the phone as he listens with his mom at her Michigan home, where he was with daughters Mila Mae, 2, and Ryder, 5.

"What can you do? Nothing. It's all out of our hands," Wharton tells his mom. "I just feel it in my soul. I think I'm allowed to be irritated for a day."

Of the surgery, he explains, "When the day comes, it's not like we're going to be like, 'Hoorah.' Our daughter is going to have a scar down the middle of her chest with two tubes coming out of her chest, sedated off anesthesia in a hospital bed like that."

"I just want to move past this. The constant anxiety and me having to be the rock for the family and hold everybody up and try to stay positive on a constant basis. It's a lot man."

"You're going to get through this," she reassures. "You're strong."

"Will I?" he asks, unsure of himself as the scene ends.

