Cory Monteith Honored by Lea Michele on the 10th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You Every Day'

A decade after Cory Monteith's unexpected death at age 31, his former love Lea Michele is remembering the impact he had on her life.

The actress shared a sentimental tribute on Thursday dedicated to her late Glee costar and former boyfriend, writing alongside a black-and-white throwback snap of the pair, "Hey you. 10 years."

"It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten," continued Michele, 36.

The pair, who played leads Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson on the hit Fox show, fell in love on set and dated off screen from 2012 until his unexpected death a year later.

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together. 🤍," Michele concluded her post, seemingly referring to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly in March 2022 at age 50.



Cory Monteith. FOX via Getty

Monteith was found dead on July 13, 2013, at Vancouver's Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, the result of a mixture of heroin and alcohol.

“We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss.”

Less than three months later, Glee and its stars processed their grief with the emotional season 5 episode “The Quarterback,” which mourned the loss of both Finn and Monteith himself.

During an appearance on Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed he had regrets about continuing the series after Monteith's death.

"Now, if this had happened, I would be like, 'That's the end,' " shared Murphy, 57. "Because you can't really recover from something like that."



Lea Michele as Rachel and Cory Monteith as Finn on Glee in 2012. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The producer added that, if it had been up to him, the show would have "stopped for a very long time and probably not come back."

He also shared that "The Quarterback" was "an episode I was able to watch once. And I never looked at it again."

In 2016 Michele shared that she had gotten a poignant tattoo with Monteith's character's football jersey number on it. “For my Quarterback … #5,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

She revealed later, in 2019, that she had added another piece of ink in honor of Monteith when she debuted a tattoo reading “Finn” on her upper thigh on Instagram.

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele on Nov. 1, 2009, in New York City. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Monteith’s mother Ann McGregor previously recalled the moment she heard the news of her son’s death.

“I got a call from Lea and she was screaming on the phone,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “She was yelling, ‘Is it true, is it true about Cory?’ and I said, ‘What about Cory?’ I had heard nothing. And then police knocked on my front door.”

When she heard the news, “I went into a state of numbness,” McGregor continued. “I just shut off all emotions, and I was numb.”



Reflecting on the life her son had yet to live, she added, “Cory wanted a wife and kids. He would have made a beautiful father. He had accomplished so much. He was ready to step out of Hollywood and really live. He had so much to look forward to.”



