Cory Hardrict Says His 'World Stops' for His Kids as He Celebrates Black Fatherhood (Exclusive)

Cory Hardrict wants to open up the discussion about Black fatherhood.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his involvement in Tommy and Codie Oliver's Father Noir photo exhibition, the All American: Homecoming actor, 43, says it's important to him to show that "there are great Black fathers out there who put their kids before themselves."

"My kids are everything to me," he tells PEOPLE of daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11, whom he shares with ex Tia Mowry.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Tommy Oliver

"This is very important to me because my kids are everything to me and I want to show that there are Black fathers who make sure their kids are number one. It's great to highlight that in fatherhood overall, but in Black fatherhood especially, because being a Black father in this world isn't easy."

Hardrict cherishes the quality time he spends with his little ones.

"My son, he's a budding basketball player. He wants to go to the NBA, so I told him, 'This is the game plan. This is what we have to do.' And dad's going to help you get there and navigate that, every step of the way," the proud dad shares.

It's also important for Hardrict to model the qualities he wants to see in his son as he grows.

"It's important to teach my son good morals and great principles, to have integrity and to treat people how you want to be treated, respect everyone," he shares. "But also to have no fear in the world and still move with this warrior mentality that you can accomplish anything under the sun. You have to go after your dreams."



Hardrict also has a soft spot for Cairo, whom he calls "my little princess."

"The world stops when I'm with her. She's first and foremost in my life and I make sure, as their dad, that I'm always present and they're always feeling happy and loved," he says.

"I instill in them every day the basic principles of life and prepare them for what the real world will look like, even though it may seem different to because they have parents who are celebrities."



Besides watching them pursue their interests, the three enjoy going to parks and playgrounds and making memories together.



"I love being with my kids and I love seeing them happy. I'm very proud of and excited for them and their future," he says. "We have great times together."



When challenging moments present themselves, Hardrict says it's most important to him that he "let them be kids and continue to love them and let them know daddy loves them to the moon and back and would do anything for them."

"I operate from a place of love and passion with my kids. But at the same time, I want them to be successful and positioned to achieve and be great leaders in the world. And know everything is real from their father, it's a love that prepares them for the real world, which can be a challenge when it comes across tougher," he shares.

"But you know they will appreciate their father as they grow older and see what their dad was doing what was best for them," he continues. "I make sure I give my children as much time as I have, or even if I don't have a time, I'll make the time to let them know that daddy's always there. And they know it, I can see it in their eyes because kids' eyes tell you everything, it lets you know when they're the happiest in the world, and that's all that matters."

