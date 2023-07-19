The Coors Field Cat Is Looking for a 'Quiet Home' After Years of Living at Colorado Ballpark

A dark-haired cat that has been a regular mainstay at Denver’s Coors Field is now looking for a new home.

Named Smokey, the feline, also known as the Coors Field Cat, lived at the home of the Colorado Rockies for more than a decade. According to the Animal Rescue of the Rockies (AAR), a team of caretakers at Coors Field kept an eye on the black cat and provided him with food for over ten years.

In exchange, the formerly stray cat spent his time roaming the ballpark, napping underneath the sun, and chasing away mice.

However, the exciting life of a ballpark cat is starting to wear on senior Smokey.

"Smokey is starting to slow down. He's not as active as he used to be, and he's starting to have some health problems. His primary caretaker has taken him to her home for now to keep a better eye on his health, but Smokey is looking for a permanent indoor home now that he's retiring from his unofficial post as head of pest control for Coors Field," AAR shared in its adoption profile for Smokey.

AAR is helping the cat's ballpark caretakers find the right place for the feline's next chapter. Smokey, who is on track with his vaccinations, is seeking "a quiet home" where he could live out his "golden years," per AAR.

The rescue also said that while an indoor residence for the cat is preferred, Smokey would also "greatly benefit from a secure catio where he can watch birds, feel the breeze, and reminisce about the good old days."



Smokey, the Coors Field Cat. Animal Rescue of the Rockies

The cat profile added that while Smokey is bashful with strangers, he is receptive to regular caretakers and is open to being petted and handled on his own terms.



Smokey might do best as an only cat since he hasn't been observed with other cats in an indoor environment and is positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus). AAR noted that despite Smokey's age and health issues, "he can still live a wonderful long and healthy life with good care."

Those interested in adopting Smokey should visit the rescue's website and fill out an application. AAR is looking for an adoptive home in Colorado, especially the Denver metro area, to make the transition to retired life easier for Smokey.

