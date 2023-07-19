The Coors Field Cat Is Looking for a 'Quiet Home' After Years of Living at Colorado Ballpark

Smokey is "retiring from his unofficial post as head of pest control for Coors Field," according to the feline's adoption profile with Animal Rescue of the Rockies

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 05:41PM EDT
Smokey the Coors Field Cat
Smokey, the Coors Field Cat. Photo:

Animal Rescue of the Rockies

A dark-haired cat that has been a regular mainstay at Denver’s Coors Field is now looking for a new home. 

Named Smokey, the feline, also known as the Coors Field Cat, lived at the home of the Colorado Rockies for more than a decade. According to the Animal Rescue of the Rockies (AAR), a team of caretakers at Coors Field kept an eye on the black cat and provided him with food for over ten years.

In exchange, the formerly stray cat spent his time roaming the ballpark, napping underneath the sun, and chasing away mice.

However, the exciting life of a ballpark cat is starting to wear on senior Smokey.

"Smokey is starting to slow down. He's not as active as he used to be, and he's starting to have some health problems. His primary caretaker has taken him to her home for now to keep a better eye on his health, but Smokey is looking for a permanent indoor home now that he's retiring from his unofficial post as head of pest control for Coors Field," AAR shared in its adoption profile for Smokey.

AAR is helping the cat's ballpark caretakers find the right place for the feline's next chapter. Smokey, who is on track with his vaccinations, is seeking "a quiet home" where he could live out his "golden years," per AAR.

The rescue also said that while an indoor residence for the cat is preferred, Smokey would also "greatly benefit from a secure catio where he can watch birds, feel the breeze, and reminisce about the good old days."

Smokey the Coors Field Cat
Smokey, the Coors Field Cat.

Animal Rescue of the Rockies

The cat profile added that while Smokey is bashful with strangers, he is receptive to regular caretakers and is open to being petted and handled on his own terms. 

Smokey might do best as an only cat since he hasn't been observed with other cats in an indoor environment and is positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus). AAR noted that despite Smokey's age and health issues, "he can still live a wonderful long and healthy life with good care."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Those interested in adopting Smokey should visit the rescue's website and fill out an application. AAR is looking for an adoptive home in Colorado, especially the Denver metro area, to make the transition to retired life easier for Smokey.

Related Articles
Lucy Hale Says She Watched Dogs Audition for Her New Movie and 'They More Well-Behaved than Certain Actors
Lucy Hale Says the Dogs Who Auditioned for Her New Movie Were More 'Behaved than Certain Actors' (Exclusive)
Ozzie reunites with owner Patricia Duane in Kenwood after going missing for 6 years from Sonoma County wildfire
Cat Reunites with Owner 6 Years After Going Missing Amid Calif. Wildfires: 'He Knows He's Home'
Patches the Cat Update
Patches the 40-Lb. Rescue Cat Is Adjusting Wonderfully to His New Home and Viral Fame, Owner Says
Cat reunited with family after 11 years https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=622377156589449&set=pb.100064515109527.-2207520000
Animal Control Worker 'Puts on Detective Hat' to Reunite Cat Missing 11 Years with His Family
Rescue Goats Lolli and Merlin
Rescue Goat Father-Daughter Duo Merlin and Lolli Show the Healing Power of Paternal Love
Strawberry the unicorn dog Credit: Instagram/@strawberrytheunicorndog
Scared 'Unicorn Dog' with Bump on Her Head Becomes Loving Local Celebrity with Rescue's Help
Duane 'Dog' Chapman
All About Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13 Kids
Pedro Pspspscal the cat, Pedro Pascal the human
Rescue Cat Named After Pedro Pascal Gets Adopted One Day After Going Viral
lulu the cat up for adoption
Rescue Saves 'Healthy' Senior Cat Brought in to Be Euthanized for Peeing Outside the Litter Box
Choupette and Karl Lagerfeld
All About Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette
Rescue Dog to Become Service Animal
Dog Who Walked Home Alone After Owner's Death in Hit-and-Run Will Train to Be a Service Animal
Choupette Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Skips Met Gala to 'Stay Peacefully & Cozy at Home'
Greenville Humane Society
S.C. Shelter Creates 'Buster Appreciation Week' to Help Dog Still at Rescue After 215 Days
Humane Society of Huron Valley
'Lively' 30-Lb. Cat Named Sterling Finds Home After Humane Society's Cry for Help
Ralphie the Demon Dog New Home. Courtesy of Jason
'Demon' Dog Ralphie Excels at Agility Training After Adoption: 'He's Going to Do Amazing Things'
Peter Mutabazi and family
Man Has Fostered 34 Children, Adopted 1 and Hopes to Adopt More: 'It's Giving Me Joy' (Exclusive)