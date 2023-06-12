Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'

Cooper Kupp is officially a father of three!

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, 29, and wife Anna Marie Kupp have welcomed their third baby, the couple revealed on Instagram Sunday.

Son Solas Reign Kupp's birth details have not yet been released by the couple, who shared a black and white photo where they — along with sons Cypress Stellar, 2, and Cooper Jameson, 4 — each place a hand on the onesie-clad newborn's torso.

"Born into his mother's arms, we are so thankful for the blessing of this third little soul we get to raise up into a man of God!" the announcement's caption reads.



“'The Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace.' Numbers 6:24-26."

The NFL star last paid tribute to his wife in March in celebration of her birthday. Alongside throwback photos of the two, he wrote, "Happy birthday baby girl."



"Been side by side from the start, and I look forward to a lifetime more of walking alongside you, and celebrating you! You bring so much joy to our lives, your boys love you and cherish every moment we get with Mamas," he concluded.

The couple, high school sweethearts who got married in 2015, have a demanding life as an NFL family, Cooper shared with PEOPLE last year.

"It's about finding balance in the offseason and being able to take some of those responsibilities back too," he said of the duties he and Anna share as parents.

"I go in very early in the season and my wife then is taking the brunt of the mornings," Kupp explained. "Every morning, she's got the boys and it's not like I'm just sleeping in, I'm at work, but she's still got to take that stuff on."