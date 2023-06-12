Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'

Cooper Kupp and wife Anna are officially parents to three sons, the couple revealed on Instagram Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Their Third Baby, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'
Photo:

Instagram/cooperkupp

Cooper Kupp is officially a father of three!

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, 29, and wife Anna Marie Kupp have welcomed their third baby, the couple revealed on Instagram Sunday.

Son Solas Reign Kupp's birth details have not yet been released by the couple, who shared a black and white photo where they — along with sons Cypress Stellar, 2, and Cooper Jameson, 4 — each place a hand on the onesie-clad newborn's torso.

"Born into his mother's arms, we are so thankful for the blessing of this third little soul we get to raise up into a man of God!" the announcement's caption reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

“'The Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace.' Numbers 6:24-26."

The NFL star last paid tribute to his wife in March in celebration of her birthday. Alongside throwback photos of the two, he wrote, "Happy birthday baby girl."

"Been side by side from the start, and I look forward to a lifetime more of walking alongside you, and celebrating you! You bring so much joy to our lives, your boys love you and cherish every moment we get with Mamas," he concluded.

The couple, high school sweethearts who got married in 2015, have a demanding life as an NFL family, Cooper shared with PEOPLE last year.

"It's about finding balance in the offseason and being able to take some of those responsibilities back too," he said of the duties he and Anna share as parents.

"I go in very early in the season and my wife then is taking the brunt of the mornings," Kupp explained. "Every morning, she's got the boys and it's not like I'm just sleeping in, I'm at work, but she's still got to take that stuff on."

Related Articles
gordon ramsey wife miscarriage
Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Reflects on Past Miscarriage in Emotional Post: 'Forever in Our Hearts'
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick celebrate their son's 6th birthday
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Says Couple Wants to Live Like 'Full Nomads' with Son, 6
Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Recalls Late Nick Cordero’s Feelings About Fatherhood Ahead of Son Elvis' 4th Birthday
brittany mahomes daughter scoring goal
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling, 2, Scoring a Soccer Goal: 'Go Fast!'
kaley cuoco baby dog
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Matilda Snuggling with Her Dog Opal: 'Besties'
Jessica McKay
WWE's Billy Kay Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'I'm Waiting for Your Love'
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics holds his son Deuce Tatum on the court after the Celtics defeat the Charlotte Hornets 120-111 at TD Garden on April 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts
Jayson Tatum Says Son 'Might Want to Be Spider-Man' When He's Older but 'Still Wants To Be' His Dad Too
Nabela Noor
Nabela Noor and Husband Seth Martin Welcome Second Baby Girl — See the Photos!
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Laugh with Baby Daughter Esti in Adorable Selfies
Steven Tyler Grandson
Steven Tyler Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mia and Grandson Axton in Rare Photo: 'Family Love'
Serena Williams daughter Olympia
Serena Williams' Daughter Becomes 'Youngest 2-Team Owner' in Sports as She Now Co-Owns L.A. Golf Club
josh brolin kids
Josh Brolin Enjoys Road Trip with His Two Daughters in Rare Photos Shared by Wife Kathryn
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Considered Surrogacy to Grow Family with Fiancé Allan Russell but Worried She'd 'Miss Out'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day: 'It's More About Her Than Me' (Exclusive)
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Is Nearly As Tall as Him but âNot Yetâ: âIâm Still Hereâ Â https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Is Nearly As Tall as Him but ‘Not Yet’: ‘I’m Still Here’
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtPyvJPPVCX/
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave'