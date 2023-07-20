Summer is officially heating up, and if you don’t have central air conditioning, you could wind up spending your days sweating, panting, and wishing you had the powers to control the weather. With a few heatwaves on the horizon, now is a great time to invest in a powerful cooling device that will keep you from overheating.

If you’re wanting to beat the heat while at home, the office, or on the go you can save right now on a variety of kinds of fans, from tower fans that will keep your entire living area cool to portable one’s that you can wear around your neck.

We’ve scoured through the entire category and pulled together a list of the best fans that are all under $60, so you don’t have to break the bank to maintain a much better level of comfort during these hot months.

Amazon Cooling Fan Deals Under $60

Beskar Clip-On Fan, $17 (Save 32%)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the Beskar Portable Clip-On Fan — and it's just $17. The 6-inch fan has three speed options and a 360-degree rotation to easily customize how much airflow you need while working from home, in the office, or lounging on the couch.

Some reviewers say it's so powerful that the lower setting is just enough to feel comfortable. So we're not surprised the device has racked up 9,000+ five-star ratings from customers who claim it makes them "appreciably cooler" when in use.

Comfort Zone Wall-Mount Fan, $28 (Save 21%)

If you’re short on space in your home, this Comfort Zone Wall-Mount Fan makes for a great option since it doesn’t take up any floor or desktop space. Air is circulated throughout the room as it oscillates 90 degrees to the left and right.

To direct airflow, the fan's head tilts up and down, and this model features three fan speeds and an on/off timer controlled by a knob at the base. It doesn’t have a remote control, but it comes with pull strings similar to a ceiling found. With these controls, changing speeds and turning the fan on and off is easier, even from higher points on the wall.

Jisulife Handheld Fan, $15 (Save 48%)

Whether you’re hanging out at the beach, attending outdoor events, or running errands, the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan is compact enough to toss in a purse to combat the heat. The best-seller in its category has two speed modes and is powered by a rechargeable battery that can last up to 21 hours. Plus, it functions as a power bank, so you can charge your phone while you’re out and about. Even better? It’s 48 percent off right now.

Uthfy 30-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $34 with Prime (Save 21%)

If you're looking for a fan that keeps cool air flowing indoors, check out this sleek tower fan that stands 30 inches tall. It's equipped with three speeds, three modes, and a 7.5-hour timer that lets you schedule how long you want to keep it on. The fan even comes with a remote, so you can adjust the settings without having to get up. One shopper shared that the fan is “small but mighty,” and added, "It's quiet and powerful."

Since we don't know how long these cooling fans will be on sale, don't hesitate to add them to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more of our picks.

Faraday 5-Inch Desk Fan, $10 (Save 47%)

Penkou Portable Neck Fan, $26 (Save 35%)

Vornado Compact Air Circulator Fan, $30 (Save 40%)

Shinic 10-Inch Box Fan, $25 with coupon (Save 50%)

Levoit Tower Fan, $60 with coupon (Save 14%)

Lasko Oscillating Stand Fan in White, $30 (Save 13%)

Shinic Twin Window 9-Inch Fan, $55 (Save 39%)

Vornado Duo 14-Inch Small Room Tower Fan, $40 (Save 20%)

