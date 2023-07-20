Lifestyle Home 12 Cooling Fans from Amazon That Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Summer — All Under $60 Score savings on tower, portable, and desk fans By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 12:55PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Summer is officially heating up, and if you don’t have central air conditioning, you could wind up spending your days sweating, panting, and wishing you had the powers to control the weather. With a few heatwaves on the horizon, now is a great time to invest in a powerful cooling device that will keep you from overheating. If you’re wanting to beat the heat while at home, the office, or on the go you can save right now on a variety of kinds of fans, from tower fans that will keep your entire living area cool to portable one’s that you can wear around your neck. We’ve scoured through the entire category and pulled together a list of the best fans that are all under $60, so you don’t have to break the bank to maintain a much better level of comfort during these hot months. Amazon Cooling Fan Deals Under $60 Penkou Portable Neck Fan, $25.99 (orig. $39.99) Shinic 10-Inch Box Fan, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Levoit 36-Inch Tower Fan, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Vornado Compact Air Circulator Fan, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Uthfy 30-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $33.99 with Prime (orig. $42.99) Jisulife Handheld Fan, $15 (orig. $28.99) Comfort Zone 16-Inch Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan, $27.66 (orig. $34.99) Beskar Clip-On Fan, $16.99 (orig. $24.99) Shinic Twin Window 9-Inch Fan, $55.29 (orig. $89.99) Faraday 5-Inch Desk Fan, $9.59 (orig. $17.99) Vornado Duo 14-Inch Small Room Tower Fan, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Lasko Oscillating 16-Inch Stand Fan in White, $29.97 (orig. $34.55) The 12 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Beskar Clip-On Fan, $17 (Save 32%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $17 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the Beskar Portable Clip-On Fan — and it's just $17. The 6-inch fan has three speed options and a 360-degree rotation to easily customize how much airflow you need while working from home, in the office, or lounging on the couch. Some reviewers say it's so powerful that the lower setting is just enough to feel comfortable. So we're not surprised the device has racked up 9,000+ five-star ratings from customers who claim it makes them "appreciably cooler" when in use. Comfort Zone Wall-Mount Fan, $28 (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $28 If you’re short on space in your home, this Comfort Zone Wall-Mount Fan makes for a great option since it doesn’t take up any floor or desktop space. Air is circulated throughout the room as it oscillates 90 degrees to the left and right. To direct airflow, the fan's head tilts up and down, and this model features three fan speeds and an on/off timer controlled by a knob at the base. It doesn’t have a remote control, but it comes with pull strings similar to a ceiling found. With these controls, changing speeds and turning the fan on and off is easier, even from higher points on the wall. Jisulife Handheld Fan, $15 (Save 48%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $15 Whether you’re hanging out at the beach, attending outdoor events, or running errands, the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan is compact enough to toss in a purse to combat the heat. The best-seller in its category has two speed modes and is powered by a rechargeable battery that can last up to 21 hours. Plus, it functions as a power bank, so you can charge your phone while you’re out and about. Even better? It’s 48 percent off right now. The 8 Best Ceiling Fans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Uthfy 30-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $34 with Prime (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $34 If you're looking for a fan that keeps cool air flowing indoors, check out this sleek tower fan that stands 30 inches tall. It's equipped with three speeds, three modes, and a 7.5-hour timer that lets you schedule how long you want to keep it on. The fan even comes with a remote, so you can adjust the settings without having to get up. One shopper shared that the fan is “small but mighty,” and added, "It's quiet and powerful." Since we don't know how long these cooling fans will be on sale, don't hesitate to add them to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more of our picks. Faraday 5-Inch Desk Fan, $10 (Save 47%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $10 Penkou Portable Neck Fan, $26 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $26 Vornado Compact Air Circulator Fan, $30 (Save 40%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Shinic 10-Inch Box Fan, $25 with coupon (Save 50%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $25 Levoit Tower Fan, $60 with coupon (Save 14%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $60 Lasko Oscillating Stand Fan in White, $30 (Save 13%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 Shinic Twin Window 9-Inch Fan, $55 (Save 39%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $55 Vornado Duo 14-Inch Small Room Tower Fan, $40 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now — Shop Similar Pairs Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17 340,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Bed Sheets a Five-Star Rating, and They’re on Sale for As Little as $13