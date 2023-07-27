Cookbook Author Alison Roman Is Engaged! See Her Stunning Ring

The cook's engagement news is even sweeter than her latest cookbook, 'Sweet Enough'

Published on July 27, 2023 01:36PM EDT
alison roman engaged
Alison Roman is engaged to Max Cantor. Photo:

Alison Roman/Instagram

Alison Roman said yes!

The Brooklyn-based chef, known for her viral recipes and beloved cookbooks, is engaged to director Max Cantor, PEOPLE can confirm.

Roman showed off her ring in an Instagram photo with Cantor in Maine. The round diamond features a gold band and bezel setting.

In true Roman fashion, the ring photo was among plenty of delicious food photos from her trip where she handpicked fresh berries. (She recommends using them to make pancakes, cakes or serving with yogurt.)

alison roman engaged
Alison Roman shows off her ring after getting engaged to director Max Cantor.

Alison Roman/Instagram

Fans were quick to point out the happy news in the comments. "Ok but engagement ring," one follower commented. "Wait. A ring and a baby?!" another added. Roman responded: "Baby is not mine."

Roman and Cantor have both had their work published in The New York Times. Roman was a biweekly food columnist, while Cantor created the newspaper's travel series 36 Hours, according to his website. He now owns his own production company, Block Party.

alison roman engaged
Alison Roman's fiancé Max Cantor.

Instagram/alisoneroman

Roman posts cooking videos on Instagram and YouTube and shares recipe content in her food-related newsletter titled A Newsletter. Some of her most popular dishes include a caramelized shallot pasta and a spiced chickpea stew.

Alison Roman
Alison Roman sports a sweatshirt with her viral shallot pasta on the front. Alison Roman/Instagram

In March, she released her latest cookbook, Sweet Enough, which is more dessert-focused than her two previous cookbooks, Nothing Fancy and Dining In. Despite her past virality, Roman told PEOPLE in April that she cares more about her fans' reception to her cookbooks as a whole rather than individual dishes.

"I want people to be like, 'This is a great collection and value all the recipes equally,'" she said. "I would prefer that than one standout recipe, even if it means never going viral again."

