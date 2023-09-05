A Convicted Killer Escaped a Pennsylvania Prison — and His Mom Joined the Search for Him

Pennsylvania State Police have enlisted the mother of an escaped murder convict in hopes of catching the fugitive.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend last month, escaped from prison in suburban Philadelphia on Aug. 31, authorities said.

At a press conference streamed by the Chester County District Attorney on Monday, state police Lt. Col. George Bivens announced that helicopters and cars would be broadcasting a message from Cavalcante’s mother, recorded in Portuguese, urging her son to turn himself in peacefully.

“We are devoting all available resources, we’re constantly identifying additional needs and we’re making sure we bring those in,” Bivens said. “We will resolve this as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”

Cavalcante is a fluent Portuguese and Spanish speaker, according to the district attorney’s office, and is a native of Brazil. He is also wanted on a homicide accusation in Brazil, authorities said.

Last week, Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison. He has since been spotted on home security cameras in Pocopson Township, though at a Tuesday morning press conference, Bivens said that he has since been caught on camera in Longwood Gardens, which is outside of the police’s original perimeter.

As a result of the latest sighting, authorities have expanded the search perimeter to the area surrounding Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Because of the expanded perimeter, several nearby school districts canceled classes Tuesday, Bivens said.

Bivens also urged residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance footage.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to his capture, with $5,000 from the Chester County District Attorney and $5,000 from the United States Marshals Service.

In the latest surveillance footage, Bivens said Cavalcante has acquired a hooded sweatshirt and a backpack. He is listed as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

A West Chester, Pa., man told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Cavalcante broke into his house Friday night and stole food.

“I decided not to confront him and thought it was a better move to flick the light switch,” Ryan Drummond told The Inquirer. “And he flicked it back at me, which was terrifying, so I told my wife to call 9-1-1.”

A state police tip line has been set up, and can be reached at 717-562-2987.

